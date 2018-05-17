Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Banks prioritising Harare firms on forex allocations'

by Staff reporter
47 mins ago | Views
A NUMBER of Bulawayo companies have not been allocated foreign currency for raw material imports since last year from their banks, as priority is being given to Harare-based companies, an industry official has claimed.

Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce Matabeleland chapter chairman, Golden Muoni told NewsDay in an interview last week that companies outside Harare were being short-changed by financial institutions.

"As we are in this environment, where there are a lot of shortages of foreign currency, there is need for us to engage the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) as business, periodically, from the national point of view to say: 'Look, we have companies here that are on the waiting list we don't know when we are going to get the priority', because we have got different priorities in every sector," he said.

Muoni said the issue of priority was affecting companies outside Harare because they do not have fair representation.

"So, when people sit together in a boardroom as a committee and then decide that this one is not a priority, this one is a priority. It's difficult. Now, from the regional point of view, we are mostly affected because all our banks' head offices are in Harare," he said.

"Decisions are made in Harare. We don't know how our representation there is. Is there any fairness in terms of distribution of whatever foreign currency is there? Are we not being robbed as people because of all our banks here, we give them instructions? Instructions go to the head office. Their head office then goes to RBZ with our representations."

Muoni said there was a lot of red tape and opaqueness in foreign currency allocation.

"You submit (your application) to your branch, your branch takes it to their head office. There is a lot of red tape, which needs to be understood to say how best we can be helped because I have had quite a number of engagements here with companies," he said. "They are complaining. Some are saying it's almost one year now and they still haven't received any cent, some six months no payment, no nothing from their banks and can we justify that? We are saying how best can we equally benefit like the Harare companies?"

According to the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industry 2017 survey, Matabeleland and Mashonaland were the hardest hit regions to manufacturers in accessing financing, describing the process as being "financial crises".

Waiting periods for foreign currency ranges, on average, from less than two weeks to over three months from banks, with most manufacturers complaining of the latter.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Banks, #Harare, #Firms

Comments

Manningdale stands 1 acre

Volvo bm articulated dump truck for sale

12 acre plot for sale prized to go,

Couples getaway

New bosal compact premium folding cycle carrier-bosal tourer ii compact cycle carrier

New diamond dc-32wh rebar cutter

Emganwini extension stands available - 200m2 , 300m2 , 400m2

Factory for sale priced to go


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's partners cry foul

41 mins ago | 496 Views

UK exposes Mnangagwa's $100m spin

42 mins ago | 554 Views

Mujuru launches manifesto in Dotito

42 mins ago | 147 Views

Disgruntled MDC-T protesters block offices

43 mins ago | 235 Views

Bulk fuel imports increase

43 mins ago | 151 Views

Zimbabwe / SA launch joint crime-busting operation

44 mins ago | 130 Views

Mliswa takes missing $15bn crusade to Mugabe's mansion

44 mins ago | 316 Views

Without Zanu-PF, MDC is nothing

44 mins ago | 74 Views

John Nkomo's son cries foul over Zanu-PF primaries

45 mins ago | 115 Views

ZBC set to introduce security service channel

45 mins ago | 74 Views

'Zimbabwe police keep violating the law'

46 mins ago | 108 Views

'Mnangagwa should go beyond rhetoric'

46 mins ago | 22 Views

Zanu-PF youth injured in intra-party clashes

47 mins ago | 64 Views

ZITF boss dumped me for being jobless: 'Hubby' claims

48 mins ago | 127 Views

Mnangagwa fleshes out his 2030 vision

48 mins ago | 44 Views

Chamisa scraps rallies

50 mins ago | 174 Views

Election 2018, the propaganda model

50 mins ago | 15 Views

We're not 'junta Govt' claims coup VP

51 mins ago | 50 Views

Chinotimba fails to settle Zesa bill

52 mins ago | 67 Views

Zanu-PF flexes mobilisation muscles

52 mins ago | 102 Views

Another cocaine arrest in Bulawayo

53 mins ago | 68 Views

Pirate taxi driver 'follows, rapes 19-year-old passenger'

54 mins ago | 92 Views

Mwenezi targets 90 000 Zanu-PF votes

54 mins ago | 57 Views

Mapfumo, sister-in-law collaborate

55 mins ago | 59 Views

'Prophet' resisting arrest bites police

55 mins ago | 89 Views

Jilted man wrecks lover's home

56 mins ago | 58 Views

Skimpily dressed teen bashes chief

56 mins ago | 116 Views

Gukurahundi commission to open Facebook Page

57 mins ago | 30 Views

Zec launches mobile platform for voters' roll inspection

58 mins ago | 58 Views

'Military does not run Zanu-PF'

59 mins ago | 106 Views

Ariel Sibanda spares Bosso blushes

59 mins ago | 77 Views

Soldier up for robbery

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa to address youth forum

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Nero, MDC not learning from the past

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Why ED, not NC, already has my vote

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Isis threatens Ronaldo, Messi ahead of World Cup

1 hr ago | 172 Views

Govt takes over radio and TV transmitters installation

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Senior Zipra cadre dies

1 hr ago | 184 Views

FC Platinum makes Zuze look like a zuze

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe working on new diamond policy

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe mMining firms not forced to list on ZSE'

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe suspends cannabis/ mbanje licensing

12 hrs ago | 2624 Views

'Zimbabwe needs own currency'

12 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Zanu-PF running scared

12 hrs ago | 1536 Views

Gukurahundi commission, Mthwakazi radicals find each other

13 hrs ago | 970 Views

Mujuru launches election manifesto

13 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Democratic Opposition begins grassroots campaigns

13 hrs ago | 558 Views

Bosso, Caps United in goalless draw

13 hrs ago | 521 Views

Mnangagwa neck tie proceeds handed over

13 hrs ago | 454 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days