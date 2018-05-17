Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF youth injured in intra-party clashes

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Several Zanu-PF supporters were reportedly injured, while others were arrested following retributive intra-party clashes in Gutu East constituency on Friday, as the tension from the fallout over the disputed primary polls escalated.

The clashes, according to party sources, involved youth sympathetic to sitting MP Berita Chikwama and her challenger, Mafio Mlambo.

The violence broke out after Chikwama allegedly arm-twisted the party's commissariat department and managed to stop a re-run that had been earlier been ordered by Zanu-PF national commissar, Engelbert Rugeje.

The re-run was called off at the last minute without explanation, sparking heavy clashes between the rival camps.

At least five party activists were arrested at Basera police camp, where Chikwama's vehicle, a Range Rover, was still parked yesterday after its windscreen and windows were shattered.

"There was a meeting at Basera business centre and war veterans aligned to Chikwama were told point-blank that she (Chikwama) was unwelcome in the area as she was invisible and had rigged the primary polls and had also managed to convince the national elections directorate to stop a re-run on the last minute," one of Mlambo's supporters, who declined to be named, said.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Charity Mazula could not be reached for comment yesterday.

Both Chikwama and Mlambo could also not be reached for comment.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Zanu-PF, #Fight, #Clash

Comments

12 acre plot for sale prized to go,

Volvo bm articulated dump truck for sale

Wanted: 1 acre stand in the low density suburbs of bulawayo preferable in burnside

Looking for stand to buy in mahatshula

200m/2 servived cowdrypark just after luveve prized to go

3acre richmond prized to go

For all your property buying and selling

Couples getaway


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Kasukuwere says, 'I'll return to face the music'

6 mins ago | 17 Views

Chamisa's partners cry foul

1 hr ago | 766 Views

UK exposes Mnangagwa's $100m spin

1 hr ago | 855 Views

Mujuru launches manifesto in Dotito

1 hr ago | 212 Views

Disgruntled MDC-T protesters block offices

1 hr ago | 371 Views

Bulk fuel imports increase

1 hr ago | 249 Views

Zimbabwe / SA launch joint crime-busting operation

1 hr ago | 193 Views

Mliswa takes missing $15bn crusade to Mugabe's mansion

1 hr ago | 498 Views

Without Zanu-PF, MDC is nothing

1 hr ago | 123 Views

John Nkomo's son cries foul over Zanu-PF primaries

1 hr ago | 205 Views

ZBC set to introduce security service channel

1 hr ago | 122 Views

'Zimbabwe police keep violating the law'

1 hr ago | 213 Views

'Mnangagwa should go beyond rhetoric'

1 hr ago | 45 Views

'Banks prioritising Harare firms on forex allocations'

1 hr ago | 69 Views

ZITF boss dumped me for being jobless: 'Hubby' claims

1 hr ago | 194 Views

Mnangagwa fleshes out his 2030 vision

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Chamisa scraps rallies

1 hr ago | 253 Views

Election 2018, the propaganda model

1 hr ago | 22 Views

We're not 'junta Govt' claims coup VP

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Chinotimba fails to settle Zesa bill

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Zanu-PF flexes mobilisation muscles

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Another cocaine arrest in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Pirate taxi driver 'follows, rapes 19-year-old passenger'

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Mwenezi targets 90 000 Zanu-PF votes

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Mapfumo, sister-in-law collaborate

1 hr ago | 93 Views

'Prophet' resisting arrest bites police

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Jilted man wrecks lover's home

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Skimpily dressed teen bashes chief

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Gukurahundi commission to open Facebook Page

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Zec launches mobile platform for voters' roll inspection

1 hr ago | 70 Views

'Military does not run Zanu-PF'

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Ariel Sibanda spares Bosso blushes

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Soldier up for robbery

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa to address youth forum

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Nero, MDC not learning from the past

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Why ED, not NC, already has my vote

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Isis threatens Ronaldo, Messi ahead of World Cup

1 hr ago | 211 Views

Govt takes over radio and TV transmitters installation

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Senior Zipra cadre dies

1 hr ago | 215 Views

FC Platinum makes Zuze look like a zuze

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe working on new diamond policy

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe mMining firms not forced to list on ZSE'

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe suspends cannabis/ mbanje licensing

13 hrs ago | 2704 Views

'Zimbabwe needs own currency'

13 hrs ago | 1515 Views

Zanu-PF running scared

13 hrs ago | 1556 Views

Gukurahundi commission, Mthwakazi radicals find each other

13 hrs ago | 979 Views

Mujuru launches election manifesto

13 hrs ago | 1289 Views

Democratic Opposition begins grassroots campaigns

13 hrs ago | 565 Views

Bosso, Caps United in goalless draw

13 hrs ago | 528 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days