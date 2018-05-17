Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mnangagwa should go beyond rhetoric'

by Staff reporter
45 mins ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's recent signing of the African Charter on democracy, elections and governance does not guarantee the holding of credible elections, but remains a public relations stunt if not ratified, and domesticated local legislative watchdog Veritas has observed.

The charter, among others, seeks to entrench "a political culture of change of power based on the holding of regular, free, fair and transparent elections conducted by competent, independent and impartial national electoral bodies."

Mnangagwa signed the charter at the African Union extraordinary summit held in Rwanda in March, a move interpreted as cementing his promise to ensure the country holds free, fair and credible elections in a few months' time.

Veritas, however, challenged Mnangagwa to go a step further and domesticate the charter to make it more effective.

"The necessary follow-up action to make Zimbabwe a State party to the charter and as such legally bound to implement the charter's terms can be relatively easily completed before the coming election," Veritas said,

"All that is needed is for the President to ensure that there is no delay in taking the following steps (a) the passing of a resolution approving the Charter in both the Senate and the National Assembly, as required by section 327(2) of the Constitution; and (b) the preparation and signing of Zimbabwe's instrument of ratification of the Charter and the deposit of the instrument of ratification at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa."

Two weeks ago, Justice minister, Ziyambi Ziyambi, tabled the charter in Parliament, paving the way for its ratification.

Veritas added: "As soon as the instrument of ratification is deposited with the chairperson of the African Union Commission, Zimbabwe will immediately become a State party to the charter. Zimbabwe and its government would then be legally bound under international law — and under our own Constitution — to implement the charter."

After ratification, the charter has to be domesticated through legislative, executive and administrative actions, and government will be mandated to report to the Africa Union every two years on the "legislative or other relevant measures taken with a view to giving effect to the principles and commitments of the charter.

"Implementation of the charter, which also requires state parties to ensure the wider dissemination of the charter and all relevant legislation as may be necessary for the implementation of its fundamental principles; promote political will as a necessary condition for the attainment of the goals set forth in the charter; incorporate the commitments and principles of the charter in their national policies and strategies," Veritas reported.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Mnangagwa, #2018, #Vote

Comments

For all your property buying and selling

Pregnancy predictor kit

Looking for a stand to buy

Combine harvesters shipped to zimbabwe

Couples getaway

3acre richmond prized to go

Emganwini extension stands available - 200m2 , 300m2 , 400m2

Factory for sale priced to go


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's partners cry foul

40 mins ago | 484 Views

UK exposes Mnangagwa's $100m spin

41 mins ago | 542 Views

Mujuru launches manifesto in Dotito

41 mins ago | 144 Views

Disgruntled MDC-T protesters block offices

41 mins ago | 228 Views

Bulk fuel imports increase

42 mins ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe / SA launch joint crime-busting operation

42 mins ago | 123 Views

Mliswa takes missing $15bn crusade to Mugabe's mansion

43 mins ago | 307 Views

Without Zanu-PF, MDC is nothing

43 mins ago | 72 Views

John Nkomo's son cries foul over Zanu-PF primaries

44 mins ago | 108 Views

ZBC set to introduce security service channel

44 mins ago | 73 Views

'Zimbabwe police keep violating the law'

45 mins ago | 104 Views

Zanu-PF youth injured in intra-party clashes

46 mins ago | 63 Views

'Banks prioritising Harare firms on forex allocations'

46 mins ago | 45 Views

ZITF boss dumped me for being jobless: 'Hubby' claims

47 mins ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa fleshes out his 2030 vision

47 mins ago | 43 Views

Chamisa scraps rallies

49 mins ago | 171 Views

Election 2018, the propaganda model

49 mins ago | 14 Views

We're not 'junta Govt' claims coup VP

50 mins ago | 49 Views

Chinotimba fails to settle Zesa bill

50 mins ago | 66 Views

Zanu-PF flexes mobilisation muscles

51 mins ago | 100 Views

Another cocaine arrest in Bulawayo

52 mins ago | 68 Views

Pirate taxi driver 'follows, rapes 19-year-old passenger'

53 mins ago | 90 Views

Mwenezi targets 90 000 Zanu-PF votes

53 mins ago | 54 Views

Mapfumo, sister-in-law collaborate

54 mins ago | 56 Views

'Prophet' resisting arrest bites police

54 mins ago | 88 Views

Jilted man wrecks lover's home

55 mins ago | 58 Views

Skimpily dressed teen bashes chief

55 mins ago | 114 Views

Gukurahundi commission to open Facebook Page

56 mins ago | 30 Views

Zec launches mobile platform for voters' roll inspection

57 mins ago | 57 Views

'Military does not run Zanu-PF'

58 mins ago | 106 Views

Ariel Sibanda spares Bosso blushes

58 mins ago | 77 Views

Soldier up for robbery

59 mins ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa to address youth forum

60 mins ago | 51 Views

Nero, MDC not learning from the past

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Why ED, not NC, already has my vote

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Isis threatens Ronaldo, Messi ahead of World Cup

1 hr ago | 169 Views

Govt takes over radio and TV transmitters installation

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Senior Zipra cadre dies

1 hr ago | 183 Views

FC Platinum makes Zuze look like a zuze

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe working on new diamond policy

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe mMining firms not forced to list on ZSE'

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe suspends cannabis/ mbanje licensing

12 hrs ago | 2620 Views

'Zimbabwe needs own currency'

12 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Zanu-PF running scared

12 hrs ago | 1533 Views

Gukurahundi commission, Mthwakazi radicals find each other

13 hrs ago | 969 Views

Mujuru launches election manifesto

13 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Democratic Opposition begins grassroots campaigns

13 hrs ago | 557 Views

Bosso, Caps United in goalless draw

13 hrs ago | 521 Views

Mnangagwa neck tie proceeds handed over

13 hrs ago | 454 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days