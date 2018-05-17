Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zimbabwe police keep violating the law'

by Staff reporter
44 mins ago | Views
OPPOSITION parties have accused the police of perpetually violating the country's Constitution by actively participating at Zanu-PF rallies when they are supposed to be apolitical.

MDC-T secretary-general, Douglas Mwonzora said it was illegal for the police band to perform at Zanu-PF political rallies.

"The Constitution (section 11) requires them to be apolitical and they were at yesterday's rally, they were furthering the political interests of one party. It means, therefore, this election will not be free and fair as law enforcement agents will be partisan, the army will be forced to be partisan, so will the CIO [Central Intelligence Organisation]," he said.

Mwonzora challenged Zanu-PF leader, President Emmerson Mnangagwa to stand by his word and stop hiring the police band to entertain Zanu-PF supporters at rallies.

"Imagine the police playing at a MDC rally, would that ever happen? … We will not attempt to invite them because we will not attempt to make them break the law. A police band can be hired to play at private functions, but the Constitution is clear about their involvement in politics," he said.

The MDC-T has vowed to approach the courts to put the police in their place in line with the laws of the country.

National People's Party (NPP) secretary-general, Gift Nyandoro said the conduct of the police reflected that "the old Zanu-PF is still very much alive".

"The abuse of State resources for party gain reflects political collusion between the military administration headed by ED (Mnangagwa) and the executive apparatus of the State. This demonstrates that nothing new was ushered by the military regime. Rather, it's old wine in a new bottle," he said.

Mnangagwa recently pledged to end the Zanu-PF party-State conflation, saying there should be clear distinctions between their functions.

This came following reports that police officers and army helicopters had facilitated voting and distribution of ballot papers respectively during the just-ended Zanu-PF primary elections.

Contacted for comment yesterday, police spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba defended the police band, saying it was open for hiring to any event.

"The police band is open to anyone. It plays at weddings, graduations, even for NGOs [non-governmental organisations]. This does not mean to say we then become political by playing there. The function you are talking about, the police band was actually hired to provide entertainment while His Excellency [Mnangagwa] was opening a dam. It was not about Zanu-PF," she said.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Zimbabwe, #Police, #Law

Comments

New bosal compact premium folding cycle carrier-bosal tourer ii compact cycle carrier

Combine harvesters shipped to zimbabwe

Norton 12 acres plot with super structures

Manningdale stands 1 acre

12 acre plot for sale prized to go,

Factory for sale priced to go

200m/2 servived cowdrypark just after luveve prized to go

Looking for stand to buy in mahatshula


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's partners cry foul

39 mins ago | 474 Views

UK exposes Mnangagwa's $100m spin

40 mins ago | 533 Views

Mujuru launches manifesto in Dotito

40 mins ago | 142 Views

Disgruntled MDC-T protesters block offices

41 mins ago | 226 Views

Bulk fuel imports increase

41 mins ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe / SA launch joint crime-busting operation

42 mins ago | 120 Views

Mliswa takes missing $15bn crusade to Mugabe's mansion

42 mins ago | 298 Views

Without Zanu-PF, MDC is nothing

43 mins ago | 71 Views

John Nkomo's son cries foul over Zanu-PF primaries

43 mins ago | 106 Views

ZBC set to introduce security service channel

44 mins ago | 73 Views

'Mnangagwa should go beyond rhetoric'

44 mins ago | 17 Views

Zanu-PF youth injured in intra-party clashes

45 mins ago | 62 Views

'Banks prioritising Harare firms on forex allocations'

45 mins ago | 45 Views

ZITF boss dumped me for being jobless: 'Hubby' claims

46 mins ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa fleshes out his 2030 vision

47 mins ago | 42 Views

Chamisa scraps rallies

48 mins ago | 169 Views

Election 2018, the propaganda model

48 mins ago | 14 Views

We're not 'junta Govt' claims coup VP

49 mins ago | 48 Views

Chinotimba fails to settle Zesa bill

50 mins ago | 65 Views

Zanu-PF flexes mobilisation muscles

50 mins ago | 100 Views

Another cocaine arrest in Bulawayo

52 mins ago | 67 Views

Pirate taxi driver 'follows, rapes 19-year-old passenger'

52 mins ago | 89 Views

Mwenezi targets 90 000 Zanu-PF votes

53 mins ago | 54 Views

Mapfumo, sister-in-law collaborate

53 mins ago | 55 Views

'Prophet' resisting arrest bites police

54 mins ago | 87 Views

Jilted man wrecks lover's home

54 mins ago | 57 Views

Skimpily dressed teen bashes chief

55 mins ago | 114 Views

Gukurahundi commission to open Facebook Page

56 mins ago | 29 Views

Zec launches mobile platform for voters' roll inspection

56 mins ago | 56 Views

'Military does not run Zanu-PF'

57 mins ago | 105 Views

Ariel Sibanda spares Bosso blushes

58 mins ago | 77 Views

Soldier up for robbery

58 mins ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa to address youth forum

59 mins ago | 51 Views

Nero, MDC not learning from the past

60 mins ago | 105 Views

Why ED, not NC, already has my vote

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Isis threatens Ronaldo, Messi ahead of World Cup

1 hr ago | 168 Views

Govt takes over radio and TV transmitters installation

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Senior Zipra cadre dies

1 hr ago | 182 Views

FC Platinum makes Zuze look like a zuze

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe working on new diamond policy

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe mMining firms not forced to list on ZSE'

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe suspends cannabis/ mbanje licensing

12 hrs ago | 2618 Views

'Zimbabwe needs own currency'

12 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Zanu-PF running scared

12 hrs ago | 1533 Views

Gukurahundi commission, Mthwakazi radicals find each other

13 hrs ago | 969 Views

Mujuru launches election manifesto

13 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Democratic Opposition begins grassroots campaigns

13 hrs ago | 557 Views

Bosso, Caps United in goalless draw

13 hrs ago | 521 Views

Mnangagwa neck tie proceeds handed over

13 hrs ago | 454 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days