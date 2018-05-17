Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

John Nkomo's son cries foul over Zanu-PF primaries

by Staff reporter
43 mins ago | Views
The late Vice-President John Nkomo's son, Jabulani, has claimed there was rigging in the Zanu-PF primaries for the Tsholotsho South seat, but his opponent, the legislator for the area, Zenzo Sibanda described the latter as a sore loser, as ructions in the aftermath of the poll continue to rock the ruling party.

Following his defeat, Jabulani accused the Zanu-PF Matabeleland North executive of having a hand in his loss through ballot stuffing and other rigging plots in Sibanda's favour.

"Cde ED (President Emmerson Mnangagwa) … I am Zanu-PF to the core," he posted on Twitter.

"I am hurt by Matabeleland North leaders, who rigged to protect a ZJC (Zimbabwe Junior Certificate) tsikamutanda from Mberengwa, who has no heart and capacity to develop Tsholotsho South.

"A mummy in Parliament and no development since 2013. Stealing from the community."

Jabulani asked why Sibanda "does not go back to his place of birth".

The late Vice-President's son could not be reached for comment on his claims.

Sibanda defeated Nkomo and Ronald Tshuma in the quest to represent the constituency.

Zanu-PF Matabeleland North chairperson, Richard Moyo dismissed Jabulani's claims, describing him as a perennial loser.

"The primaries were free and fair and conducted by members of the security forces," he said.

"The leadership was not there.

"We asked the security forces to assist us.

"He is always losing elections, and it is not our fault at all."

Moyo said Jabulani must accept that he lost and stop casting aspersions on the provincial leadership.

This is not the first time that Nkomo has contested Zanu-PF primaries and lost, as he was defeated in the party's internal polls in 2013.

Sibanda said: "That is not true at all. He cannot accuse me of rigging.

"In Tsholotsho South, we have 12 wards, and out of those he clinched two, another contestant one and I had nine, that alone that tells you the true story of the voting trends.

"The problem is that he only shows up during the election period wanting to contest, and that is the reason why he has been losing.

"Politics is not inheritance; he cannot want to ride on the name of his father, he has to be with the people, and my advice to him is that he must start campaigning now for the 2023 primary elections."

Zanu-PF's internal polls were marred by accusations of vote rigging and ballot tempering, with some candidates demanding re-runs.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Nkomo, #Zanu-PF, #2018

Comments

Emganwini extension stands available - 200m2 , 300m2 , 400m2

20 acre montgomery prized to go

200m/2 servived cowdrypark just after luveve prized to go

Houses rooms or full, cottages, flats full/share, plots/farms to lease

New diamond dc-32wh rebar cutter

12 acre plot for sale prized to go,

Kelvin west acre+ stand serviced prized to go

Cisco ccna and ccnp training


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's partners cry foul

39 mins ago | 463 Views

UK exposes Mnangagwa's $100m spin

40 mins ago | 526 Views

Mujuru launches manifesto in Dotito

40 mins ago | 141 Views

Disgruntled MDC-T protesters block offices

40 mins ago | 224 Views

Bulk fuel imports increase

41 mins ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwe / SA launch joint crime-busting operation

41 mins ago | 117 Views

Mliswa takes missing $15bn crusade to Mugabe's mansion

41 mins ago | 296 Views

Without Zanu-PF, MDC is nothing

42 mins ago | 71 Views

ZBC set to introduce security service channel

43 mins ago | 71 Views

'Zimbabwe police keep violating the law'

44 mins ago | 100 Views

'Mnangagwa should go beyond rhetoric'

44 mins ago | 17 Views

Zanu-PF youth injured in intra-party clashes

44 mins ago | 61 Views

'Banks prioritising Harare firms on forex allocations'

45 mins ago | 44 Views

ZITF boss dumped me for being jobless: 'Hubby' claims

46 mins ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa fleshes out his 2030 vision

46 mins ago | 42 Views

Chamisa scraps rallies

48 mins ago | 168 Views

Election 2018, the propaganda model

48 mins ago | 14 Views

We're not 'junta Govt' claims coup VP

49 mins ago | 47 Views

Chinotimba fails to settle Zesa bill

49 mins ago | 65 Views

Zanu-PF flexes mobilisation muscles

50 mins ago | 100 Views

Another cocaine arrest in Bulawayo

51 mins ago | 67 Views

Pirate taxi driver 'follows, rapes 19-year-old passenger'

52 mins ago | 88 Views

Mwenezi targets 90 000 Zanu-PF votes

52 mins ago | 54 Views

Mapfumo, sister-in-law collaborate

53 mins ago | 55 Views

'Prophet' resisting arrest bites police

53 mins ago | 87 Views

Jilted man wrecks lover's home

54 mins ago | 57 Views

Skimpily dressed teen bashes chief

54 mins ago | 112 Views

Gukurahundi commission to open Facebook Page

55 mins ago | 28 Views

Zec launches mobile platform for voters' roll inspection

56 mins ago | 55 Views

'Military does not run Zanu-PF'

56 mins ago | 103 Views

Ariel Sibanda spares Bosso blushes

57 mins ago | 77 Views

Soldier up for robbery

58 mins ago | 64 Views

Mnangagwa to address youth forum

59 mins ago | 51 Views

Nero, MDC not learning from the past

59 mins ago | 105 Views

Why ED, not NC, already has my vote

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Isis threatens Ronaldo, Messi ahead of World Cup

1 hr ago | 168 Views

Govt takes over radio and TV transmitters installation

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Senior Zipra cadre dies

1 hr ago | 181 Views

FC Platinum makes Zuze look like a zuze

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe working on new diamond policy

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe mMining firms not forced to list on ZSE'

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe suspends cannabis/ mbanje licensing

12 hrs ago | 2616 Views

'Zimbabwe needs own currency'

12 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Zanu-PF running scared

12 hrs ago | 1530 Views

Gukurahundi commission, Mthwakazi radicals find each other

12 hrs ago | 969 Views

Mujuru launches election manifesto

13 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Democratic Opposition begins grassroots campaigns

13 hrs ago | 557 Views

Bosso, Caps United in goalless draw

13 hrs ago | 521 Views

Mnangagwa neck tie proceeds handed over

13 hrs ago | 454 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days