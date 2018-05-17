Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe / SA launch joint crime-busting operation

by Staff reporter
42 mins ago | Views
ZIMBABWE and South Africa last week launched a multi-disciplinary joint crime-busting operation targeting cross-border criminals.

The operation, code-named Cross-border Operation Basadi (basadi means women), is part of a larger frame called Field 11 Uya Pamwe launched last year to increase security co-operation between the two countries.

The operation involves over 200 female security officers from the South African Police Services, South African Defence Forces (SANDF), national and municipal traffic teams, Customs and Excise, Immigration Department, Prisons and Correctional Services and the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, in a statement, said recent patrols in Musina, Beitbridge and other border areas had yielded positive results with a number of arrests made.

"We accounted for 18 undocumented immigrants, five people were arrested for illegal trade of liquor, three people were arrested for violation of customs regulation, some 43 people were arrested for violation of the Road Traffic Act, two suspects were arrested for selling illegal goods, a motor vehicle used for illicit business was impounded in the operation, which saw 847 people and 331 motor vehicles searched," he said.

The operation started with a joint parade at the Musina SANDF Base, followed by roadblocks, impromptu stop and search operations, foot and vehicle patrols, visiting of businesses to deal with any illegal trades and fake goods, apprehension undocumented travellers and hunting down of people on wanted lists of the two countries.

"The areas covered included the Baobab tollgate, the Beitbridge port of entry, Musina weigh bridge, Musina central business district and the Zimbabwean areas adjacent to the Beitbridge border line," Ngoepe said.

"The operations painted all these areas blue throughout the day," Ngoepe said in reference to their similar blue uniforms.

Police also confiscated large quantities of smuggled Bron Cleer cough mixture and illegal skin bleaching creams.

Ngoepe said suspects arrested in the operation were expected to appear at their nearest magistrates courts in both countries.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Zim, #Joint

Comments

New bosal compact premium folding cycle carrier-bosal tourer ii compact cycle carrier

Combine harvesters shipped to zimbabwe

Norton 12 acres plot with super structures

Manningdale stands 1 acre

12 acre plot for sale prized to go,

Factory for sale priced to go

200m/2 servived cowdrypark just after luveve prized to go

Looking for stand to buy in mahatshula


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's partners cry foul

39 mins ago | 474 Views

UK exposes Mnangagwa's $100m spin

40 mins ago | 533 Views

Mujuru launches manifesto in Dotito

40 mins ago | 142 Views

Disgruntled MDC-T protesters block offices

41 mins ago | 226 Views

Bulk fuel imports increase

41 mins ago | 143 Views

Mliswa takes missing $15bn crusade to Mugabe's mansion

42 mins ago | 298 Views

Without Zanu-PF, MDC is nothing

43 mins ago | 71 Views

John Nkomo's son cries foul over Zanu-PF primaries

43 mins ago | 106 Views

ZBC set to introduce security service channel

44 mins ago | 73 Views

'Zimbabwe police keep violating the law'

44 mins ago | 101 Views

'Mnangagwa should go beyond rhetoric'

44 mins ago | 17 Views

Zanu-PF youth injured in intra-party clashes

45 mins ago | 62 Views

'Banks prioritising Harare firms on forex allocations'

45 mins ago | 45 Views

ZITF boss dumped me for being jobless: 'Hubby' claims

46 mins ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa fleshes out his 2030 vision

47 mins ago | 42 Views

Chamisa scraps rallies

48 mins ago | 169 Views

Election 2018, the propaganda model

48 mins ago | 14 Views

We're not 'junta Govt' claims coup VP

49 mins ago | 48 Views

Chinotimba fails to settle Zesa bill

50 mins ago | 65 Views

Zanu-PF flexes mobilisation muscles

50 mins ago | 100 Views

Another cocaine arrest in Bulawayo

52 mins ago | 67 Views

Pirate taxi driver 'follows, rapes 19-year-old passenger'

52 mins ago | 89 Views

Mwenezi targets 90 000 Zanu-PF votes

53 mins ago | 54 Views

Mapfumo, sister-in-law collaborate

53 mins ago | 55 Views

'Prophet' resisting arrest bites police

54 mins ago | 87 Views

Jilted man wrecks lover's home

54 mins ago | 57 Views

Skimpily dressed teen bashes chief

55 mins ago | 114 Views

Gukurahundi commission to open Facebook Page

56 mins ago | 29 Views

Zec launches mobile platform for voters' roll inspection

56 mins ago | 56 Views

'Military does not run Zanu-PF'

57 mins ago | 105 Views

Ariel Sibanda spares Bosso blushes

58 mins ago | 77 Views

Soldier up for robbery

58 mins ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa to address youth forum

59 mins ago | 51 Views

Nero, MDC not learning from the past

60 mins ago | 105 Views

Why ED, not NC, already has my vote

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Isis threatens Ronaldo, Messi ahead of World Cup

1 hr ago | 168 Views

Govt takes over radio and TV transmitters installation

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Senior Zipra cadre dies

1 hr ago | 182 Views

FC Platinum makes Zuze look like a zuze

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe working on new diamond policy

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe mMining firms not forced to list on ZSE'

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe suspends cannabis/ mbanje licensing

12 hrs ago | 2618 Views

'Zimbabwe needs own currency'

12 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Zanu-PF running scared

12 hrs ago | 1533 Views

Gukurahundi commission, Mthwakazi radicals find each other

13 hrs ago | 969 Views

Mujuru launches election manifesto

13 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Democratic Opposition begins grassroots campaigns

13 hrs ago | 557 Views

Bosso, Caps United in goalless draw

13 hrs ago | 521 Views

Mnangagwa neck tie proceeds handed over

13 hrs ago | 454 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days