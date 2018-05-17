Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mujuru launches manifesto in Dotito

by Staff reporter
49 mins ago | Views
PEOPLE'S Rainbow Coalition (PRC) leader, Joice Mujuru on Saturday took her campaign trail to her rural home in Dotito, Mt Darwin, where she launched her coalition's election manifesto dubbed Inclusive Developmental Agenda (Idea).

Mujuru said the manifesto speaks to creation of jobs, although she could not disclose the number of jobs they were hoping to create when elected to power this year.
"We do not, in our manifesto, promise the actual number of jobs to be created, Zanu-PF are liars, but I can assure you that we will create more than just millions of jobs," she said.

Mujuru, who was hounded out of Zanu-PF after serving 36 years in former President Robert Mugabe's government as a Cabinet minister and Vice-President, said she will seek to usher in a new governance system when elected.

"May I start by noting that the 2018 elections presents us with a chance to usher in a new era, an era where all Zimbabweans, across age groups, bloodlines, colour lines, poverty lines, party lines, religious lines and academic lines, will enjoy shared destiny and shared prosperity in a context of popular democracy in place of the current coup government," she said.

Mujuru's manifesto anchors on reviving the public and private sector through weeding out corruption and ramping up a culture of good governance.

PRC pledges to grow the economy by at least 10% per year and creating jobs by up to 70% in the first five years of their rule.

On the financial sector, Mujuru proposes to control interest rates and bank charges in a move aimed at promoting financial inclusion for everyone.

"Monitor and control fee charges and lending rates of banks and other financial institutions to avoid arbitrage and usurious rates," reads part of the manifesto.

Her government will also seek to promote banks or institutions which will lend money to Small to Medium Enterprises, while recapilalising the RBZ so that it can play its role as lender of last resort effectively.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Pregnancy predictor kit

Couples getaway

Factory for sale priced to go

300 square ms stand prized to go at lovondale

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Wanted: 1 acre stand in the low density suburbs of bulawayo preferable in burnside

Selborne park stand with an approved plan

Manningdale stands 1 acre


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's partners cry foul

47 mins ago | 585 Views

UK exposes Mnangagwa's $100m spin

48 mins ago | 650 Views

Disgruntled MDC-T protesters block offices

49 mins ago | 288 Views

Bulk fuel imports increase

49 mins ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe / SA launch joint crime-busting operation

50 mins ago | 146 Views

Mliswa takes missing $15bn crusade to Mugabe's mansion

50 mins ago | 371 Views

Without Zanu-PF, MDC is nothing

51 mins ago | 87 Views

John Nkomo's son cries foul over Zanu-PF primaries

51 mins ago | 141 Views

ZBC set to introduce security service channel

52 mins ago | 88 Views

'Zimbabwe police keep violating the law'

52 mins ago | 140 Views

'Mnangagwa should go beyond rhetoric'

53 mins ago | 29 Views

Zanu-PF youth injured in intra-party clashes

53 mins ago | 82 Views

'Banks prioritising Harare firms on forex allocations'

53 mins ago | 56 Views

ZITF boss dumped me for being jobless: 'Hubby' claims

55 mins ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa fleshes out his 2030 vision

55 mins ago | 50 Views

Chamisa scraps rallies

56 mins ago | 201 Views

Election 2018, the propaganda model

56 mins ago | 17 Views

We're not 'junta Govt' claims coup VP

57 mins ago | 59 Views

Chinotimba fails to settle Zesa bill

58 mins ago | 73 Views

Zanu-PF flexes mobilisation muscles

59 mins ago | 114 Views

Another cocaine arrest in Bulawayo

60 mins ago | 76 Views

Pirate taxi driver 'follows, rapes 19-year-old passenger'

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Mwenezi targets 90 000 Zanu-PF votes

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Mapfumo, sister-in-law collaborate

1 hr ago | 70 Views

'Prophet' resisting arrest bites police

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Jilted man wrecks lover's home

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Skimpily dressed teen bashes chief

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Gukurahundi commission to open Facebook Page

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Zec launches mobile platform for voters' roll inspection

1 hr ago | 63 Views

'Military does not run Zanu-PF'

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Ariel Sibanda spares Bosso blushes

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Soldier up for robbery

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Mnangagwa to address youth forum

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Nero, MDC not learning from the past

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Why ED, not NC, already has my vote

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Isis threatens Ronaldo, Messi ahead of World Cup

1 hr ago | 188 Views

Govt takes over radio and TV transmitters installation

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Senior Zipra cadre dies

1 hr ago | 190 Views

FC Platinum makes Zuze look like a zuze

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Zimbabwe working on new diamond policy

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe mMining firms not forced to list on ZSE'

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe suspends cannabis/ mbanje licensing

12 hrs ago | 2652 Views

'Zimbabwe needs own currency'

13 hrs ago | 1487 Views

Zanu-PF running scared

13 hrs ago | 1543 Views

Gukurahundi commission, Mthwakazi radicals find each other

13 hrs ago | 973 Views

Mujuru launches election manifesto

13 hrs ago | 1279 Views

Democratic Opposition begins grassroots campaigns

13 hrs ago | 561 Views

Bosso, Caps United in goalless draw

13 hrs ago | 524 Views

Mnangagwa neck tie proceeds handed over

13 hrs ago | 463 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days