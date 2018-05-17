Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kasukuwere says, 'I'll return to face the music'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A key ally of Grace Mugabe is set to return to Zimbabwe six months after he fled into exile in the wake of the military takeover, a newspaper reported Sunday.

Speaking to the Zimbabwe edition of South Africa's Sunday Times, former local government minister Saviour Kasukuwere said that he is prepared to return to Harare as "early as this week" and face possible criminal charges. The minister met the paper's journalists at a hotel in Ekurhuleni: it was not clear where exactly he's been staying in South Africa until now.

Accused of corruption

Kasukuwere was among several of Grace Mugabe's allies, including former higher education minister Jonathan Moyo and former labour minister Patrick Zhuwao who fled the country after the November 15 army operation dubbed Operation Restore Legacy. The army said it was targeting "criminals" around Mugabe. The operation led to Mugabe's resignation six days later.

"We were accused of corruption and that we are the centre of destroying the economy," Kasukuwere told the paper. "The reason I will go back home is that if I did commit a crime, then I must be brought before the courts and charged," he said.

Several other ministers loyal to the Mugabes who stayed in the country have been arrested and charged with corruption and abuse of office.

Kasukuwere's home was reportedly attacked by soldiers in the early hours of November 15 while he, his family and Moyo and his family were holed up there. They later escaped to the Mugabe's mansion, and Kasukuwere and Moyo then fled the country.

Kasukuwere said that life in exile had been hard.

Bitter feelings

"I have had to adapt to the environment, live within my means and do away with yesterday's appetites," he said. "I can't afford either the luxury or the pleasures of things such as a holiday."

Kasukuwere said last November's events had left him feeling bitter. He said the power struggle within Zanu-PF had been a "political" one that did not merit the army's intervention.

"You would have expected political players to deal with each other politically," he said.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - news24

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Khupe told to expect even more humiliation at future rallies

7 mins ago | 19 Views

WATCH: Zanu PF will always rule Zimbabwe, says Mnangagwa

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Mugabe, Mnangagwa fight takes new twist

13 mins ago | 71 Views

NMB Bank donates to Albino Trust of Zimbabwe

14 mins ago | 5 Views

Chaos at MDC-T primary elections

15 mins ago | 79 Views

What if defeated junta backed Mnangagwa refuses to go?

19 mins ago | 85 Views

Africa Day lineup for Carl's Zambezi House

21 mins ago | 22 Views

Confidence re-building in Zanu-PF

26 mins ago | 94 Views

Mugabe in coalition talks with Chamisa' - report

36 mins ago | 408 Views

MDC-T supporter calls for a boycott of Trevor Ncube's newspapers

41 mins ago | 255 Views

Zim court acquits pastor Mugadza over anti-govt protest

43 mins ago | 86 Views

Zanu-PF official duped

1 hr ago | 456 Views

MDC Alliance holds Zimbabweans at ransom

2 hrs ago | 764 Views

Chamisa's partners cry foul

4 hrs ago | 2454 Views

UK exposes Mnangagwa's $100m spin

4 hrs ago | 2536 Views

Mujuru launches manifesto in Dotito

4 hrs ago | 719 Views

Disgruntled MDC-T protesters block offices

4 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Bulk fuel imports increase

4 hrs ago | 789 Views

Zimbabwe / SA launch joint crime-busting operation

4 hrs ago | 604 Views

Mliswa takes missing $15bn crusade to Mugabe's mansion

4 hrs ago | 1248 Views

Without Zanu-PF, MDC is nothing

4 hrs ago | 440 Views

John Nkomo's son cries foul over Zanu-PF primaries

4 hrs ago | 704 Views

ZBC set to introduce security service channel

4 hrs ago | 460 Views

'Zimbabwe police keep violating the law'

4 hrs ago | 694 Views

'Mnangagwa should go beyond rhetoric'

4 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zanu-PF youth injured in intra-party clashes

4 hrs ago | 373 Views

'Banks prioritising Harare firms on forex allocations'

4 hrs ago | 253 Views

ZITF boss dumped me for being jobless: 'Hubby' claims

4 hrs ago | 581 Views

Mnangagwa fleshes out his 2030 vision

4 hrs ago | 224 Views

Chamisa scraps rallies

4 hrs ago | 709 Views

Election 2018, the propaganda model

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

We're not 'junta Govt' claims coup VP

4 hrs ago | 252 Views

Chinotimba fails to settle Zesa bill

4 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zanu-PF flexes mobilisation muscles

4 hrs ago | 601 Views

Another cocaine arrest in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 354 Views

Pirate taxi driver 'follows, rapes 19-year-old passenger'

4 hrs ago | 446 Views

Mwenezi targets 90 000 Zanu-PF votes

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Mapfumo, sister-in-law collaborate

4 hrs ago | 247 Views

'Prophet' resisting arrest bites police

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

Jilted man wrecks lover's home

4 hrs ago | 218 Views

Skimpily dressed teen bashes chief

4 hrs ago | 405 Views

Gukurahundi commission to open Facebook Page

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zec launches mobile platform for voters' roll inspection

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

'Military does not run Zanu-PF'

4 hrs ago | 724 Views

Ariel Sibanda spares Bosso blushes

4 hrs ago | 271 Views

Soldier up for robbery

4 hrs ago | 239 Views

Mnangagwa to address youth forum

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Nero, MDC not learning from the past

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

Why ED, not NC, already has my vote

4 hrs ago | 308 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days