Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF official duped

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
ZANU PF youth chairman for Mazowe North ward four Jacob Nyakavire has accused the ward councillor of defrauding him $350 by promising him two stands in Concession and Mvurwi respectively.

Nyakavire told Bulawayo24.com that he was defrauded in June 2016 by Michael Mutopa the ward councillor and fighting to get his money back .

"Our ZANU PF councillor approached me on 20 June 2016 and told me to mobilize youths to pay $50 and get stands in Concession and Mvurwi, unfortunately the youths failed to raise the money.

On 23 June Mutopa came again and told me that the stands were out but were very few hence he demanded $300 saying that was the due date I sought $295 cash which I gave him, $55 was sent via Ecocash by my brother to him," lamented Nyakavure.

The youth chairman said since 2016 he has been failing to get a police reference after he was told to approach Criminal Investigating Department (CID) Mvurwi and Bindura where he has been tossed around .

"I reported my case at Chombira police after waiting for so long to no aveil, at Chombira they said I should report to CID Mvurwi where I was told their boundary does not cover Chiweshe and directed to Bindura CID where they demanded a CR number from Chombira, so the officer in charge said I should collect my CR tomorrow (Monday)."

Mutopa refuted the allegations saying the youth chairman is a drug addict bent no tarnishing his image.

"The youth chair is a drug addict I am sure when he told you that he was drunk, I am not a fraudster," he said.

The councillor has also been accused of denying some supporters food aid saying they did not support him in the just ended primary elections.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Change Vs More of the same

8 mins ago | 9 Views

MDC Primaries: Repeating the mistakes of 2013

14 mins ago | 36 Views

Khupe told to expect even more humiliation at future rallies

22 mins ago | 198 Views

WATCH: Zanu PF will always rule Zimbabwe, says Mnangagwa

22 mins ago | 64 Views

Mugabe, Mnangagwa fight takes new twist

28 mins ago | 309 Views

NMB Bank donates to Albino Trust of Zimbabwe

28 mins ago | 15 Views

Chaos at MDC-T primary elections

30 mins ago | 174 Views

What if defeated junta backed Mnangagwa refuses to go?

34 mins ago | 166 Views

Africa Day lineup for Carl's Zambezi House

36 mins ago | 35 Views

Confidence re-building in Zanu-PF

41 mins ago | 124 Views

Mugabe in coalition talks with Chamisa' - report

51 mins ago | 549 Views

MDC-T supporter calls for a boycott of Trevor Ncube's newspapers

56 mins ago | 340 Views

Zim court acquits pastor Mugadza over anti-govt protest

57 mins ago | 103 Views

MDC Alliance holds Zimbabweans at ransom

2 hrs ago | 797 Views

Kasukuwere says, 'I'll return to face the music'

3 hrs ago | 2875 Views

Chamisa's partners cry foul

4 hrs ago | 2544 Views

UK exposes Mnangagwa's $100m spin

4 hrs ago | 2629 Views

Mujuru launches manifesto in Dotito

4 hrs ago | 742 Views

Disgruntled MDC-T protesters block offices

4 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Bulk fuel imports increase

4 hrs ago | 830 Views

Zimbabwe / SA launch joint crime-busting operation

4 hrs ago | 626 Views

Mliswa takes missing $15bn crusade to Mugabe's mansion

4 hrs ago | 1282 Views

Without Zanu-PF, MDC is nothing

4 hrs ago | 459 Views

John Nkomo's son cries foul over Zanu-PF primaries

4 hrs ago | 729 Views

ZBC set to introduce security service channel

4 hrs ago | 476 Views

'Zimbabwe police keep violating the law'

4 hrs ago | 736 Views

'Mnangagwa should go beyond rhetoric'

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zanu-PF youth injured in intra-party clashes

4 hrs ago | 389 Views

'Banks prioritising Harare firms on forex allocations'

4 hrs ago | 273 Views

ZITF boss dumped me for being jobless: 'Hubby' claims

4 hrs ago | 594 Views

Mnangagwa fleshes out his 2030 vision

4 hrs ago | 235 Views

Chamisa scraps rallies

4 hrs ago | 745 Views

Election 2018, the propaganda model

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

We're not 'junta Govt' claims coup VP

4 hrs ago | 263 Views

Chinotimba fails to settle Zesa bill

4 hrs ago | 383 Views

Zanu-PF flexes mobilisation muscles

4 hrs ago | 630 Views

Another cocaine arrest in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 365 Views

Pirate taxi driver 'follows, rapes 19-year-old passenger'

4 hrs ago | 463 Views

Mwenezi targets 90 000 Zanu-PF votes

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

Mapfumo, sister-in-law collaborate

4 hrs ago | 256 Views

'Prophet' resisting arrest bites police

4 hrs ago | 270 Views

Jilted man wrecks lover's home

4 hrs ago | 229 Views

Skimpily dressed teen bashes chief

4 hrs ago | 421 Views

Gukurahundi commission to open Facebook Page

4 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zec launches mobile platform for voters' roll inspection

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

'Military does not run Zanu-PF'

4 hrs ago | 761 Views

Ariel Sibanda spares Bosso blushes

4 hrs ago | 287 Views

Soldier up for robbery

4 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mnangagwa to address youth forum

4 hrs ago | 110 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days