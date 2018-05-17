Zanu-PF official duped

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

ZANU PF youth chairman for Mazowe North ward four Jacob Nyakavire has accused the ward councillor of defrauding him $350 by promising him two stands in Concession and Mvurwi respectively.Nyakavire told Bulawayo24.com that he was defrauded in June 2016 by Michael Mutopa the ward councillor and fighting to get his money back ."Our ZANU PF councillor approached me on 20 June 2016 and told me to mobilize youths to pay $50 and get stands in Concession and Mvurwi, unfortunately the youths failed to raise the money.On 23 June Mutopa came again and told me that the stands were out but were very few hence he demanded $300 saying that was the due date I sought $295 cash which I gave him, $55 was sent via Ecocash by my brother to him," lamented Nyakavure.The youth chairman said since 2016 he has been failing to get a police reference after he was told to approach Criminal Investigating Department (CID) Mvurwi and Bindura where he has been tossed around ."I reported my case at Chombira police after waiting for so long to no aveil, at Chombira they said I should report to CID Mvurwi where I was told their boundary does not cover Chiweshe and directed to Bindura CID where they demanded a CR number from Chombira, so the officer in charge said I should collect my CR tomorrow (Monday)."Mutopa refuted the allegations saying the youth chairman is a drug addict bent no tarnishing his image."The youth chair is a drug addict I am sure when he told you that he was drunk, I am not a fraudster," he said.The councillor has also been accused of denying some supporters food aid saying they did not support him in the just ended primary elections.