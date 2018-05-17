Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC-T supporter calls for a boycott of Trevor Ncube's newspapers

by Staff reporter
50 mins ago | Views
A Movement for Democratic Change supporter, Zandile‏ @maDube_ has called for a boycott of Trevor Ncube's newspapers.

Said Zandile on Twitter, "As the MDC supporters, we should consider a boycott of Trevor Ncube's newspapers. We can not have a business whose owner is aiding and abetting bad governance in Zimbabwe. People who are paid by the junta to derail majority rule should be exposed."


Zandile did not get the response she wanted and majority of commentators who responded to her tweet were against the idea.

Said Tafarrell, "Did you not see Chamisa being paid for transport services by Bob?? Some of these things will leave you with no options. Trevor has his views as he is allowed. Trying to make him pay for them kinda destroys claim of democracy."

Knowledge said, "Boycott alone,stop telling others what to do,Trevor is a human being with freedom of expression don't try  cage him."

Nyarai Nhau said, "You demand democracy yet just look at your behaviour all day today. Where is the tolerance. Do u even know what it means to be Democratic or you just want everyone on your side. What is this. The name calling, vulgarity, insults coming from you is something else."

Calvinmoyo said, "The way this tweeter handle person talks dnt think its a woman..Because real woman dnt talk like this..even real democracts dnt talk like this...I THINK ITS A GHOST ACCNT.."

Nelson Ruwa highlighted that the same papers of Trevor Ncube are the ones promoting Chamisa against state media onslaught.

Said Nelson Ruwa, "But the same papers of @TrevorNcube are the ones promoting Chamisa against state media onslaught. We should'nt boycott the papers. @TrevorNcube always says, "My opinions aren't those of my papers". He is a businessman & a newsman. He might be playing tricks & not even against ANC."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - socil media
More on: #MDC-T, #Ncube, #Boycott

Comments

4 row maize planter

3acre richmond prized to go

Factory for sale priced to go

200m/2 servived cowdrypark just after luveve prized to go

2acre burnside, good for market gardening as area is sitting on water, always wet.

Selborne park stand with an approved plan

Volvo bm articulated dump truck for sale

For all your property buying and selling


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Change Vs More of the same

3 mins ago | 2 Views

MDC Primaries: Repeating the mistakes of 2013

9 mins ago | 23 Views

Khupe told to expect even more humiliation at future rallies

16 mins ago | 111 Views

WATCH: Zanu PF will always rule Zimbabwe, says Mnangagwa

17 mins ago | 32 Views

Mugabe, Mnangagwa fight takes new twist

23 mins ago | 215 Views

NMB Bank donates to Albino Trust of Zimbabwe

23 mins ago | 9 Views

Chaos at MDC-T primary elections

25 mins ago | 144 Views

What if defeated junta backed Mnangagwa refuses to go?

29 mins ago | 146 Views

Africa Day lineup for Carl's Zambezi House

31 mins ago | 28 Views

Confidence re-building in Zanu-PF

36 mins ago | 116 Views

Mugabe in coalition talks with Chamisa' - report

46 mins ago | 506 Views

Zim court acquits pastor Mugadza over anti-govt protest

52 mins ago | 99 Views

Zanu-PF official duped

1 hr ago | 483 Views

MDC Alliance holds Zimbabweans at ransom

2 hrs ago | 787 Views

Kasukuwere says, 'I'll return to face the music'

3 hrs ago | 2812 Views

Chamisa's partners cry foul

4 hrs ago | 2516 Views

UK exposes Mnangagwa's $100m spin

4 hrs ago | 2600 Views

Mujuru launches manifesto in Dotito

4 hrs ago | 735 Views

Disgruntled MDC-T protesters block offices

4 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Bulk fuel imports increase

4 hrs ago | 813 Views

Zimbabwe / SA launch joint crime-busting operation

4 hrs ago | 617 Views

Mliswa takes missing $15bn crusade to Mugabe's mansion

4 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Without Zanu-PF, MDC is nothing

4 hrs ago | 453 Views

John Nkomo's son cries foul over Zanu-PF primaries

4 hrs ago | 718 Views

ZBC set to introduce security service channel

4 hrs ago | 469 Views

'Zimbabwe police keep violating the law'

4 hrs ago | 718 Views

'Mnangagwa should go beyond rhetoric'

4 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zanu-PF youth injured in intra-party clashes

4 hrs ago | 382 Views

'Banks prioritising Harare firms on forex allocations'

4 hrs ago | 268 Views

ZITF boss dumped me for being jobless: 'Hubby' claims

4 hrs ago | 590 Views

Mnangagwa fleshes out his 2030 vision

4 hrs ago | 230 Views

Chamisa scraps rallies

4 hrs ago | 734 Views

Election 2018, the propaganda model

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

We're not 'junta Govt' claims coup VP

4 hrs ago | 257 Views

Chinotimba fails to settle Zesa bill

4 hrs ago | 381 Views

Zanu-PF flexes mobilisation muscles

4 hrs ago | 617 Views

Another cocaine arrest in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 359 Views

Pirate taxi driver 'follows, rapes 19-year-old passenger'

4 hrs ago | 458 Views

Mwenezi targets 90 000 Zanu-PF votes

4 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mapfumo, sister-in-law collaborate

4 hrs ago | 252 Views

'Prophet' resisting arrest bites police

4 hrs ago | 270 Views

Jilted man wrecks lover's home

4 hrs ago | 226 Views

Skimpily dressed teen bashes chief

4 hrs ago | 414 Views

Gukurahundi commission to open Facebook Page

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zec launches mobile platform for voters' roll inspection

4 hrs ago | 205 Views

'Military does not run Zanu-PF'

4 hrs ago | 748 Views

Ariel Sibanda spares Bosso blushes

4 hrs ago | 283 Views

Soldier up for robbery

4 hrs ago | 243 Views

Mnangagwa to address youth forum

4 hrs ago | 107 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days