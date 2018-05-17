What if defeated junta backed Mnangagwa refuses to go?

News / National

by Staff reporter

TOP academic and publisher Ibbo Mandaza has called for a post-election national and international contingency plan on Zimbabwe if the military-backed Emmerson Mnangagwa government refuses to hand over power in the event of a defeat to the opposition in July.According to NewZimbabwe.com, he was speaking in Bulawayo Friday during a SAPES Policy dialogue sponsored by the Election Resource Centre.Mandaza, said it was unthinkable the country's meddlesome military top brass would carry out the November coup that ousted President Robert Mugabe only to allow the opposition to take over free of any hassles."In the light of that, we have to consider very, very carefully, what if the elections are not free, fair and credible. What are we going to do nationally, regionally, globally?"We believe that we need a contingency plan because the possibility of some mad soldiers trying to take the law into their hands is real," he said adding that the role of shadowy demystifying Nikuv."