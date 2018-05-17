Latest News Editor's Choice


Chaos at MDC-T primary elections

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
PRIMARY elections for the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC-T party were this weekend marred by organisational chaos and incidents of violence resulting in the votes being called off in some constituencies, NewZimbabwe reported.

In Harare's Budiriro suburb, youths from Ward 43 blocked people from voting and closed the entry gate to the community hall resulting in the elections being postponed.

The youths were against the selection of one Machingauta whom they claimed had been imposed by officials.

In other areas such as Mbare, Mabvuku and Glen Norah, the primaries had to be abandoned. In Epworth, unconfirmed reports claimed that violence broke out after one of a candidate's names was not found on the ballot papers.

Candidates later gathered at Morgan Tsvangirai House in central Harare where party chairman Morgen Komichi battled to resolve some of the concerns.

Sitting MP Tapiwa Mashakada's vehicle was stoned by angry supporters in Waterfalls after one of his bodyguards allegedly pushed and slapped a party member.

Speaking late Sunday, Komichi admitted that there were "logistical" problems in certain areas.

Source - newzimbabwe
