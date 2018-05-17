Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Khupe told to expect even more humiliation at future rallies

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Nelson Chamisa-led MDC-T has dismissed over accusations that its followers prevented the rival Thokozani Khupe group from holding its manifesto launch rally in Harare on Sunday.

Khupe's faction was forced to call off event after less than 30 reportedly turn up.

Thabitha Khumalo, who is also the outgoing MP for Bulawayo East, said Khupe and her faction should expect even more humiliation at future "rallies" in other provinces.

"What happened in Harare is just the beginning of more misery in terms of their support base.

"Unfortunately, this is the reality which is awaiting them in all the provinces. People only know the MDC-T led by advocate Chamisa."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newzimbabwe

Comments

20 acre montgomery prized to go

Volvo bm articulated dump truck for sale

Combine harvesters shipped to zimbabwe

New diamond dc-32wh rebar cutter

Looking for a stand to buy

Kelvin west acre+ stand serviced prized to go

Wanted: 1 acre stand in the low density suburbs of bulawayo preferable in burnside

Houses rooms or full, cottages, flats full/share, plots/farms to lease


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa promised $15 billion if polls are credible?

28 mins ago | 335 Views

WATCH: Dear Nelson Chamisa - Closer Look #TLF with Acie Lumumba

31 mins ago | 162 Views

Chaos rocks Chamisa MDC-T polls

38 mins ago | 274 Views

Who Has The Trump Card Mnangagwa/Chamisa For Zimbabwe Turnaround?

1 hr ago | 465 Views

Mugabe to appear in Parliament on May 23

2 hrs ago | 901 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwean building utilizes a termite-inspired climate control system

2 hrs ago | 505 Views

Mugabe to die pastor set free

2 hrs ago | 904 Views

Change Vs More of the same

3 hrs ago | 510 Views

MDC Primaries: Repeating the mistakes of 2013

3 hrs ago | 1009 Views

WATCH: Zanu PF will always rule Zimbabwe, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 651 Views

Mugabe, Mnangagwa fight takes new twist

3 hrs ago | 2452 Views

NMB Bank donates to Albino Trust of Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Chaos at MDC-T primary elections

3 hrs ago | 951 Views

What if defeated junta backed Mnangagwa refuses to go?

3 hrs ago | 953 Views

Africa Day lineup for Carl's Zambezi House

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Confidence re-building in Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 277 Views

Mugabe in coalition talks with Chamisa' - report

4 hrs ago | 1825 Views

MDC-T supporter calls for a boycott of Trevor Ncube's newspapers

4 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Zim court acquits pastor Mugadza over anti-govt protest

4 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zanu-PF official duped

4 hrs ago | 750 Views

MDC Alliance holds Zimbabweans at ransom

5 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Kasukuwere says, 'I'll return to face the music'

6 hrs ago | 4661 Views

Chamisa's partners cry foul

7 hrs ago | 3413 Views

UK exposes Mnangagwa's $100m spin

7 hrs ago | 3508 Views

Mujuru launches manifesto in Dotito

7 hrs ago | 996 Views

Disgruntled MDC-T protesters block offices

7 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Bulk fuel imports increase

7 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Zimbabwe / SA launch joint crime-busting operation

7 hrs ago | 816 Views

Mliswa takes missing $15bn crusade to Mugabe's mansion

7 hrs ago | 1569 Views

Without Zanu-PF, MDC is nothing

7 hrs ago | 599 Views

John Nkomo's son cries foul over Zanu-PF primaries

7 hrs ago | 1074 Views

ZBC set to introduce security service channel

7 hrs ago | 625 Views

'Zimbabwe police keep violating the law'

7 hrs ago | 1109 Views

'Mnangagwa should go beyond rhetoric'

7 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zanu-PF youth injured in intra-party clashes

7 hrs ago | 539 Views

'Banks prioritising Harare firms on forex allocations'

7 hrs ago | 439 Views

ZITF boss dumped me for being jobless: 'Hubby' claims

7 hrs ago | 835 Views

Mnangagwa fleshes out his 2030 vision

7 hrs ago | 408 Views

Chamisa scraps rallies

7 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Election 2018, the propaganda model

7 hrs ago | 141 Views

We're not 'junta Govt' claims coup VP

7 hrs ago | 354 Views

Chinotimba fails to settle Zesa bill

7 hrs ago | 509 Views

Zanu-PF flexes mobilisation muscles

7 hrs ago | 997 Views

Another cocaine arrest in Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 545 Views

Pirate taxi driver 'follows, rapes 19-year-old passenger'

7 hrs ago | 654 Views

Mwenezi targets 90 000 Zanu-PF votes

7 hrs ago | 210 Views

Mapfumo, sister-in-law collaborate

7 hrs ago | 375 Views

'Prophet' resisting arrest bites police

7 hrs ago | 369 Views

Jilted man wrecks lover's home

7 hrs ago | 343 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days