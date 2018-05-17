Khupe told to expect even more humiliation at future rallies

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Nelson Chamisa-led MDC-T has dismissed over accusations that its followers prevented the rival Thokozani Khupe group from holding its manifesto launch rally in Harare on Sunday.Khupe's faction was forced to call off event after less than 30 reportedly turn up.Thabitha Khumalo, who is also the outgoing MP for Bulawayo East, said Khupe and her faction should expect even more humiliation at future "rallies" in other provinces."What happened in Harare is just the beginning of more misery in terms of their support base."Unfortunately, this is the reality which is awaiting them in all the provinces. People only know the MDC-T led by advocate Chamisa."