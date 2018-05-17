Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe to die pastor set free

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A prominent Zimbabwean cleric, who prophesied that President Robert Mugabe would die in 2017, has been set free by a magistrate in Zimbabwe.

Pastor Patrick Mugadza, 46, of the Remnant Church was charged of criminal nuisance following a protest he staged in November 2016, where he tied himself to some steel rails while demonstrating against President Robert Mugabe's administration.

Mugadza torched a storm when he predicted that Zimbabwe's longtime ruler would die on October 17 this year. The cleric urged 92 year-old Mugabe to confess to his sins and pray hard in order to avoid the impending death.

The pastor - now commonly known as the 'Mugabe-must-go-pastor' - chained himself to a pole while holding a cross in one hand and a Bible in the other, before speaking to passersby for an hour and half about "what we are supposed to do to free ourselves from the ills which are taking place in our nation".

In a statement, Mugadza said he was blasting "the cowardice where the majority of our people are silent when just but everything is going in the wrong direction under our watch".

Mugadza, who had been on trial since last year, was arrested on 22 November 2016 and charged with criminal nuisance as defined in section 46 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23 after he had chained and padlocked himself onto some fencing rails at Africa Unity Square in Harare while staging an anti-government protest.

The clergyman, who was represented by Gift Mtisi and Kuzivakwashe Ngodza of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, was set free on Friday 18 May 2018 by Magistrate Blessing Murwisi, who found him not guilty and acquitted him after ruling that the state failed to prove its case beyond any reasonable doubt.

Magistrate Murwisi also ruled that the state failed to present independent witnesses to corroborate the evidence of the three witnesses, who are all police officers and who testified during Pastor Mugadza's trial.

In December 2016, Mugadza led a one-man demonstration in Victoria Falls during the ruling Zanu-PF's national conference where he waved a placard inscribed: "Mr President, the people are suffering. Proverbs 21:13."

The Bible verse reads: "Whoever closes his ears to the cry of the poor will himself call out and not be answered."

He was charged with criminal nuisance and spent 18 days in prison before being rescued by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights and is currently out on US$50 bail.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - online
More on: #Magadza, #Free, #Court

Comments

12 acre plot for sale prized to go,

20 acre montgomery prized to go

For all your property buying and selling

200m/2 servived cowdrypark just after luveve prized to go

Houses rooms or full, cottages, flats full/share, plots/farms to lease

Norton 12 acres plot with super structures

2acre burnside, good for market gardening as area is sitting on water, always wet.

Manningdale stands 1 acre


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa promised $15 billion if polls are credible?

21 mins ago | 197 Views

WATCH: Dear Nelson Chamisa - Closer Look #TLF with Acie Lumumba

23 mins ago | 102 Views

Chaos rocks Chamisa MDC-T polls

30 mins ago | 201 Views

Who Has The Trump Card Mnangagwa/Chamisa For Zimbabwe Turnaround?

1 hr ago | 431 Views

Mugabe to appear in Parliament on May 23

2 hrs ago | 840 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwean building utilizes a termite-inspired climate control system

2 hrs ago | 481 Views

Change Vs More of the same

3 hrs ago | 502 Views

MDC Primaries: Repeating the mistakes of 2013

3 hrs ago | 995 Views

Khupe told to expect even more humiliation at future rallies

3 hrs ago | 1871 Views

WATCH: Zanu PF will always rule Zimbabwe, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 632 Views

Mugabe, Mnangagwa fight takes new twist

3 hrs ago | 2402 Views

NMB Bank donates to Albino Trust of Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Chaos at MDC-T primary elections

3 hrs ago | 931 Views

What if defeated junta backed Mnangagwa refuses to go?

3 hrs ago | 922 Views

Africa Day lineup for Carl's Zambezi House

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Confidence re-building in Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 272 Views

Mugabe in coalition talks with Chamisa' - report

3 hrs ago | 1779 Views

MDC-T supporter calls for a boycott of Trevor Ncube's newspapers

4 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Zim court acquits pastor Mugadza over anti-govt protest

4 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zanu-PF official duped

4 hrs ago | 742 Views

MDC Alliance holds Zimbabweans at ransom

5 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Kasukuwere says, 'I'll return to face the music'

6 hrs ago | 4592 Views

Chamisa's partners cry foul

7 hrs ago | 3385 Views

UK exposes Mnangagwa's $100m spin

7 hrs ago | 3479 Views

Mujuru launches manifesto in Dotito

7 hrs ago | 987 Views

Disgruntled MDC-T protesters block offices

7 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Bulk fuel imports increase

7 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Zimbabwe / SA launch joint crime-busting operation

7 hrs ago | 808 Views

Mliswa takes missing $15bn crusade to Mugabe's mansion

7 hrs ago | 1559 Views

Without Zanu-PF, MDC is nothing

7 hrs ago | 596 Views

John Nkomo's son cries foul over Zanu-PF primaries

7 hrs ago | 1054 Views

ZBC set to introduce security service channel

7 hrs ago | 622 Views

'Zimbabwe police keep violating the law'

7 hrs ago | 1095 Views

'Mnangagwa should go beyond rhetoric'

7 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zanu-PF youth injured in intra-party clashes

7 hrs ago | 535 Views

'Banks prioritising Harare firms on forex allocations'

7 hrs ago | 429 Views

ZITF boss dumped me for being jobless: 'Hubby' claims

7 hrs ago | 827 Views

Mnangagwa fleshes out his 2030 vision

7 hrs ago | 405 Views

Chamisa scraps rallies

7 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Election 2018, the propaganda model

7 hrs ago | 140 Views

We're not 'junta Govt' claims coup VP

7 hrs ago | 350 Views

Chinotimba fails to settle Zesa bill

7 hrs ago | 506 Views

Zanu-PF flexes mobilisation muscles

7 hrs ago | 984 Views

Another cocaine arrest in Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 536 Views

Pirate taxi driver 'follows, rapes 19-year-old passenger'

7 hrs ago | 645 Views

Mwenezi targets 90 000 Zanu-PF votes

7 hrs ago | 208 Views

Mapfumo, sister-in-law collaborate

7 hrs ago | 370 Views

'Prophet' resisting arrest bites police

7 hrs ago | 366 Views

Jilted man wrecks lover's home

7 hrs ago | 338 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days