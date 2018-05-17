Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Squabbling in Zanu-PF, MDC-T to result in more independent candidates

by Staff reporter
43 mins ago | Views
The squabbling in the ruling Zanu-PF party and the opposition MDC, is likely going to create a serious crisis that will result in many aspiring candidates contesting as independents, analysts have said.

There are currently serious fights in the ruling party and MDC as disgruntled candidates are planning to contest as independent candidates.

A number of Zanu-PF MPs and Cabinet ministers lost in the ruling party's primaries, hence failing to proceed to the eagerly-awaited general elections due either in July or August.

A variety of malpractices unravelled during the Zanu-PF emotive polls, among them inordinate delays in supplying voting material to polling centres, vote rigging and violence, which forced the party to sanction re-runs in 14 constituencies.

On the other hand, long-serving Harare West MDC MP, Jessie Majome, this week announced that she will contest the impending national elections as an independent candidate after withdrawing from the MDC primary elections.

Political analysts canvassed by the Daily News on Sunday said both the opposition and the ruling party are going to face tough opponents in the parliamentary elections as most of their losing candidates will stand as independent candidates.

"The parliamentary contest is going to be littered by a hotchpotch of independent and other opposition candidates then Zanu-PF and MDC candidates. It's not going to be easy for either MDC Alliance or Zanu-PF to claim easy victories," political analyst Maxwell Saungweme said.

"With (former opposition leader Morgan) Tsvangirai and (former president Robert) Mugabe gone so is voting for parties. People will now vote for individuals at MP level. So we are likely to have a Zanu-PF president after polls and a parliament with Zanu-PF, MDC, other opposition and independent MPs."

Saungweme added that the two major parties in Zimbabwe failed to follow the principal of free and fair elections.

"The dust around primaries in both parties is due to dearth of internal democracy in these institutions. Primary elections procedures and processes are left to be determined by the president or other leaders instead of the constitution of the party.

"Both MDC and Zanu-PF are not democratic but dictatorial entities with power vested in party presidents who in both cases are de facto, more supreme than the Constitution or are the Constitution themselves.

"This dictatorship and arbitrariness in both parties is what breeds factionalism and birthed many political parties.

"It is also what's causing chaos in both camps at primaries. And when main parties lack internal democracy the outcome is multiple splinter opposition parties and independent candidates," Saungweme said.

Another political analyst Rashweat Mukundu said the primary fiasco in the MDC and Zanu-PF has exposed the leadership of the two parties.

"I think political parties are failing to be transparent and strategic on their candidates' selection. Contestations remain on lack of democratic processes many of which appear to be crafted on the go.

"The second issue is will primaries necessarily produce the best candidate or the most popular person for whatever reasons. Parties therefore need a combination of transparent and democratic processes as well as strategic leadership development. Parties must avoid use of primaries for patronage and building political nests for friends, relatives, boyfriends and girlfriends.

"The current Parliament with its huge deficit on leadership demonstrates that it is far more about primaries but also about quality leadership hence the need for criteria for qualification into primaries.

"The primary fiasco in the mdc and Zanu-PF has exposed the leadership and spawned violence which may spill over into the real election contest. Our parties are now vehicles for primitive accumulation and are not promoting democracy which could translate into national democratic culture."

However, writing on his blog, the Big Saturday Read, political analyst Alex Magaisa said President Emmerson Mnangagwa can promise to carry allies who lost in the primaries in exchange for their continued loyalty and support in his presidential bid.

"Mnangagwa could turn the defeat of his allies into an opportunity for himself. There is no shortage of opportunities in the system of patronage that Mugabe built and Mnangagwa inherited. In any event, the Constitution allows him to appoint up to five ministers from outside Parliament.

"He can promise to carry allies who lost in the primaries in exchange for their continued loyalty and support in his presidential bid. In that case, such people will know that their political fortunes stand or fall with Mnangagwa's fate.

"They will have every incentive to give everything to ensure that he wins. For Mnangagwa, it is the presidential election that matters and he is better off with close allies putting their undivided attention to his cause.

"They won't have parliamentary seats to distract their attention and they will fight with and for him to the bitter end. And because their political fortunes are tied to Mnangagwa, they will forever be beholden to him."



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa promised $15 billion if polls are credible?

11 mins ago | 42 Views

WATCH: Dear Nelson Chamisa - Closer Look #TLF with Acie Lumumba

13 mins ago | 36 Views

Chaos rocks Chamisa MDC-T polls

20 mins ago | 100 Views

Who Has The Trump Card Mnangagwa/Chamisa For Zimbabwe Turnaround?

57 mins ago | 374 Views

Mugabe to appear in Parliament on May 23

1 hr ago | 766 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwean building utilizes a termite-inspired climate control system

2 hrs ago | 434 Views

Mugabe to die pastor set free

2 hrs ago | 818 Views

Change Vs More of the same

3 hrs ago | 488 Views

MDC Primaries: Repeating the mistakes of 2013

3 hrs ago | 972 Views

Khupe told to expect even more humiliation at future rallies

3 hrs ago | 1794 Views

WATCH: Zanu PF will always rule Zimbabwe, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 620 Views

Mugabe, Mnangagwa fight takes new twist

3 hrs ago | 2320 Views

NMB Bank donates to Albino Trust of Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chaos at MDC-T primary elections

3 hrs ago | 905 Views

What if defeated junta backed Mnangagwa refuses to go?

3 hrs ago | 886 Views

Africa Day lineup for Carl's Zambezi House

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Confidence re-building in Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 261 Views

Mugabe in coalition talks with Chamisa' - report

3 hrs ago | 1703 Views

MDC-T supporter calls for a boycott of Trevor Ncube's newspapers

3 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Zim court acquits pastor Mugadza over anti-govt protest

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zanu-PF official duped

4 hrs ago | 732 Views

MDC Alliance holds Zimbabweans at ransom

5 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Kasukuwere says, 'I'll return to face the music'

6 hrs ago | 4510 Views

Chamisa's partners cry foul

6 hrs ago | 3340 Views

UK exposes Mnangagwa's $100m spin

6 hrs ago | 3432 Views

Mujuru launches manifesto in Dotito

7 hrs ago | 966 Views

Disgruntled MDC-T protesters block offices

7 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Bulk fuel imports increase

7 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Zimbabwe / SA launch joint crime-busting operation

7 hrs ago | 802 Views

Mliswa takes missing $15bn crusade to Mugabe's mansion

7 hrs ago | 1543 Views

Without Zanu-PF, MDC is nothing

7 hrs ago | 590 Views

John Nkomo's son cries foul over Zanu-PF primaries

7 hrs ago | 1035 Views

ZBC set to introduce security service channel

7 hrs ago | 614 Views

'Zimbabwe police keep violating the law'

7 hrs ago | 1077 Views

'Mnangagwa should go beyond rhetoric'

7 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zanu-PF youth injured in intra-party clashes

7 hrs ago | 528 Views

'Banks prioritising Harare firms on forex allocations'

7 hrs ago | 419 Views

ZITF boss dumped me for being jobless: 'Hubby' claims

7 hrs ago | 810 Views

Mnangagwa fleshes out his 2030 vision

7 hrs ago | 398 Views

Chamisa scraps rallies

7 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Election 2018, the propaganda model

7 hrs ago | 140 Views

We're not 'junta Govt' claims coup VP

7 hrs ago | 347 Views

Chinotimba fails to settle Zesa bill

7 hrs ago | 501 Views

Zanu-PF flexes mobilisation muscles

7 hrs ago | 962 Views

Another cocaine arrest in Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 524 Views

Pirate taxi driver 'follows, rapes 19-year-old passenger'

7 hrs ago | 636 Views

Mwenezi targets 90 000 Zanu-PF votes

7 hrs ago | 206 Views

Mapfumo, sister-in-law collaborate

7 hrs ago | 365 Views

'Prophet' resisting arrest bites police

7 hrs ago | 362 Views

Jilted man wrecks lover's home

7 hrs ago | 334 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days