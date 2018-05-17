Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa promised $15 billion if polls are credible?

by CAJ News
3 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE has received assurances of $15 billion (about R180 billion) if the country embarks on credible, free and fair elections in the upcoming months.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa disclosed the figures this past weekend as the ruling Zimbabwe African Union-Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF) kicked off its election campaign in the eastern provincial capital of Manicaland – Mutare.

Some of the financial commitments for economic revival had come from countries such as Britain, Canada and the United States (US) whose relations with Zimbabwe have been strained over the past two decades following human rights violations by the regime of now-deposed President Robert Mugabe.

China, an ally to Zimbabwe during hostilities with the West, also assured the Southern African country of funds if polls were credible.

Last week, ex-colonial master Britain committed $100 million (about R1,2 billion) to ease Zimbabwe's cash shortages.

Early this year, it had committed another $400 million (about R4,8 billion) for economic revival.

A Canadian investor signed a $5,2 billion (about R60 billion) coal-to-fuels deal that is expected to take off in June.

Mnangagwa reiterated elections would be free and fair, in line with Zimbabwe re-engaging the international community to rebuild the economy since he took over in November last year following a military coup.

His government, he said, would not tolerate violence.

"So, when that day of voting comes, we should vote wisely to safeguard our inheritance, economic revival and vote to ensure the new dispensationcompletes its mandate of luring foreign direct investment into the country," Mnangagwa said in Mutare.

He pledged to announce poll dates for August in the next two weeks.

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-Alliance) started campaigning in April with Nelson Chamisa being its presidential candidate.

Other notable opposition parties include Joice Mujuru's People's Rainbow Coalition (PRC) and Dumiso Dabengwa's ZAPU.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - CAJ News

Comments

Nissan caravan (automatic) for sale

6beds njube neat on 300m/2

Looking for stands, houses and plots for sale in bulawayo and zimbabwe as a whole

Looking for a stand to buy

4 row maize planter

Looking for stand to buy in mahatshula

Emganwini extension stands available - 200m2 , 300m2 , 400m2

1 arce reigate stands available


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe applies to re-joins Commonwealth

60 mins ago | 458 Views

ZBCtv to introduce new channels

1 hr ago | 454 Views

Jonathan Moyo exposes Charamba's secret past

2 hrs ago | 2836 Views

Kasukuwere returns next week

2 hrs ago | 1498 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo's secret location exposed

2 hrs ago | 4891 Views

Zimbabwe to make catalytic converters

3 hrs ago | 572 Views

WATCH: Dear Nelson Chamisa - Closer Look #TLF with Acie Lumumba

3 hrs ago | 752 Views

Chaos rocks Chamisa MDC-T polls

3 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Who Has The Trump Card Mnangagwa/Chamisa For Zimbabwe Turnaround?

4 hrs ago | 755 Views

Mugabe to appear in Parliament on May 23

4 hrs ago | 1648 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwean building utilizes a termite-inspired climate control system

4 hrs ago | 883 Views

Mugabe to die pastor set free

5 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Change Vs More of the same

5 hrs ago | 573 Views

MDC Primaries: Repeating the mistakes of 2013

6 hrs ago | 1226 Views

Khupe told to expect even more humiliation at future rallies

6 hrs ago | 2738 Views

WATCH: Zanu PF will always rule Zimbabwe, says Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 831 Views

Mugabe, Mnangagwa fight takes new twist

6 hrs ago | 3323 Views

NMB Bank donates to Albino Trust of Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 138 Views

Chaos at MDC-T primary elections

6 hrs ago | 1179 Views

What if defeated junta backed Mnangagwa refuses to go?

6 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Africa Day lineup for Carl's Zambezi House

6 hrs ago | 157 Views

Confidence re-building in Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 336 Views

Mugabe in coalition talks with Chamisa' - report

6 hrs ago | 2509 Views

MDC-T supporter calls for a boycott of Trevor Ncube's newspapers

6 hrs ago | 1568 Views

Zim court acquits pastor Mugadza over anti-govt protest

6 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zanu-PF official duped

7 hrs ago | 870 Views

MDC Alliance holds Zimbabweans at ransom

7 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Kasukuwere says, 'I'll return to face the music'

8 hrs ago | 5577 Views

Chamisa's partners cry foul

9 hrs ago | 3850 Views

UK exposes Mnangagwa's $100m spin

9 hrs ago | 3903 Views

Mujuru launches manifesto in Dotito

9 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Disgruntled MDC-T protesters block offices

9 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Bulk fuel imports increase

9 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Zimbabwe / SA launch joint crime-busting operation

9 hrs ago | 900 Views

Mliswa takes missing $15bn crusade to Mugabe's mansion

9 hrs ago | 1692 Views

Without Zanu-PF, MDC is nothing

9 hrs ago | 669 Views

John Nkomo's son cries foul over Zanu-PF primaries

9 hrs ago | 1237 Views

ZBC set to introduce security service channel

9 hrs ago | 684 Views

'Zimbabwe police keep violating the law'

9 hrs ago | 1374 Views

'Mnangagwa should go beyond rhetoric'

9 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zanu-PF youth injured in intra-party clashes

9 hrs ago | 593 Views

'Banks prioritising Harare firms on forex allocations'

9 hrs ago | 502 Views

ZITF boss dumped me for being jobless: 'Hubby' claims

9 hrs ago | 988 Views

Mnangagwa fleshes out his 2030 vision

9 hrs ago | 456 Views

Chamisa scraps rallies

9 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Election 2018, the propaganda model

9 hrs ago | 167 Views

We're not 'junta Govt' claims coup VP

9 hrs ago | 415 Views

Chinotimba fails to settle Zesa bill

9 hrs ago | 585 Views

Zanu-PF flexes mobilisation muscles

10 hrs ago | 1349 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days