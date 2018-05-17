News / National WATCH: Jonathan Moyo's secret location exposed by Social medi 2 hrs ago | Views WATCH: Jonathan Moyo, Zhuwao's secret location exposedhttps://t.co/0NuwbnKZrT— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) May 21, 2018 Join Bulawayo24 Online Community Source - twitter More on: #Jonathan_Moyo, #Zimbabwe, #Live Comments 6beds njube neat on 300m/2 6beds njube neat on 300m/2 Combine harvesters shipped to zimbabwe Combine harvesters shipped to zimbabwe 12 high density properties needed, 53 lowdensity, 3plots in kezington or montgomery 12 high density properties needed, 53 lowdensity, 3plots in kezington or montgomery 300 square ms stand prized to go at lovondale 300 square ms stand prized to go at lovondale 4 row maize planter 4 row maize planter New bosal compact premium folding cycle carrier-bosal tourer ii compact cycle carrier New bosal compact premium folding cycle carrier-bosal tourer ii compact cycle carrier 12 acre plot for sale prized to go, 12 acre plot for sale prized to go, Looking for a stand to buy Looking for a stand to buy