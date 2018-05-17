Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZBCtv to introduce new channels

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) will introduce a range of new channels after the completion of digital migration.

According to BusinessDaily, he channels will bring variety to ZBC's viewers after years of just watching one channel, ZTV.

The channels will range from history channel to religious channel to a security channel.

ZBC chief executive officer, Patrick Mavhura told hundreds of content producers in Beitbridge at the weekend that the wildlife channel will be introduced alongside other channels such as security, our country and Africa, history movies and religion, as part of the State broadcaster's expansion programme.

Mavhura was accompanying Media Information and Broadcasting Services ministry permanent secretary George Charamba and Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) and Transmedia Holdings officials on a mission to identify content producers for ZBC, as the country migrates from analogue to digital broadcasting.

Said Mavhura, "We will increase our channels and hope to have a security services television channel, wildlife, history of our country and Africa among other channels……. We will have a full spectrum channel to carry a variety of content and then news and current affairs, sports, music, tourism and nature channels initially."

"We will have six channels and that means plenty of content is required. This will create employment and many business oportunities," he said.

Speaking at the same occasion, Charamba said Zimbabwe's radio and television coverage will soon be scaled up from the current 55% to 85% to increase coverage in most outlying areas.

Charamba said the government was also negotiating with cellular operators so their transmitters could be used to help spread radio and television signals.

He said mobile phone transmitters will be used to boost radio and television signals in most remote parts of the country and arrangements with cellular service providers was underway.

Charamba said ZBC, should not expect people, who do not receive its signal, to pay radio licences.

Source - Byo24News

