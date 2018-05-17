Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe applies to re-joins Commonwealth

by Byo24News Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe has applied to re-join the Commonwealth, the organisation has revealed on Monday afternoon.

The application addressed to Secretary-General Patricia Scotland by President Emmerson Mnangagwa was made on May 15 2018

The Commonwealth revealed its pleasure at receiving Zimbabwe's letter.
 
"I whole-heartedly echo the sentiments of Heads of Government who have said twice, in 2009 and subsequently in 2011, that they very much look forward to Zimbabwe's return when the conditions are right.

"Zimbabwe's eventual return to the Commonwealth, following a successful membership application, would be a momentous occasion, given our shared rich history," Scotland said.

Zimbabwe joined the Commonwealth on its independence in 1980 and withdrew from the organisation in 2003.

The club of British colonies said for Zimbabwe to rejoin, the country "must demonstrate that it complies with the fundamental values set out in the Commonwealth Charter, including democracy and rule of law plus protection of human rights such as freedom of expression."

The membership process requires an informal assessment to be undertaken by representatives of the Secretary-General, followed by consultations with other Commonwealth countries.

The application comes at a time when Zimbabwe has also invited the Commonwealth to observe its forthcoming elections.
"The Secretariat is now mobilising a team of observers to do so – and their observations will form part of the Secretary-General's informal assessment," read the statement.

Regarding the elections, Secretary-General Scotland urged all stakeholders to ensure there is peace.

"I urge the government, opposition parties, the election management body, civil society, and all stakeholders, to play their part in ensuring a credible, peaceful and inclusive process that restores citizens' confidence, trust and hope in the development and democratic trajectory of their country."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

6beds njube neat on 300m/2

Combine harvesters shipped to zimbabwe

12 high density properties needed, 53 lowdensity, 3plots in kezington or montgomery

300 square ms stand prized to go at lovondale

4 row maize planter

New bosal compact premium folding cycle carrier-bosal tourer ii compact cycle carrier

12 acre plot for sale prized to go,

Looking for a stand to buy


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZBCtv to introduce new channels

1 hr ago | 496 Views

Jonathan Moyo exposes Charamba's secret past

2 hrs ago | 2964 Views

Kasukuwere returns next week

2 hrs ago | 1544 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo's secret location exposed

2 hrs ago | 5042 Views

Zimbabwe to make catalytic converters

3 hrs ago | 584 Views

Mnangagwa promised $15 billion if polls are credible?

3 hrs ago | 2376 Views

WATCH: Dear Nelson Chamisa - Closer Look #TLF with Acie Lumumba

3 hrs ago | 758 Views

Chaos rocks Chamisa MDC-T polls

3 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Who Has The Trump Card Mnangagwa/Chamisa For Zimbabwe Turnaround?

4 hrs ago | 758 Views

Mugabe to appear in Parliament on May 23

4 hrs ago | 1659 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwean building utilizes a termite-inspired climate control system

4 hrs ago | 889 Views

Mugabe to die pastor set free

5 hrs ago | 1361 Views

Change Vs More of the same

5 hrs ago | 573 Views

MDC Primaries: Repeating the mistakes of 2013

6 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Khupe told to expect even more humiliation at future rallies

6 hrs ago | 2755 Views

WATCH: Zanu PF will always rule Zimbabwe, says Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 835 Views

Mugabe, Mnangagwa fight takes new twist

6 hrs ago | 3351 Views

NMB Bank donates to Albino Trust of Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 139 Views

Chaos at MDC-T primary elections

6 hrs ago | 1183 Views

What if defeated junta backed Mnangagwa refuses to go?

6 hrs ago | 1276 Views

Africa Day lineup for Carl's Zambezi House

6 hrs ago | 159 Views

Confidence re-building in Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 336 Views

Mugabe in coalition talks with Chamisa' - report

6 hrs ago | 2526 Views

MDC-T supporter calls for a boycott of Trevor Ncube's newspapers

6 hrs ago | 1578 Views

Zim court acquits pastor Mugadza over anti-govt protest

6 hrs ago | 278 Views

Zanu-PF official duped

7 hrs ago | 870 Views

MDC Alliance holds Zimbabweans at ransom

8 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Kasukuwere says, 'I'll return to face the music'

8 hrs ago | 5593 Views

Chamisa's partners cry foul

9 hrs ago | 3859 Views

UK exposes Mnangagwa's $100m spin

9 hrs ago | 3908 Views

Mujuru launches manifesto in Dotito

9 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Disgruntled MDC-T protesters block offices

9 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Bulk fuel imports increase

9 hrs ago | 1246 Views

Zimbabwe / SA launch joint crime-busting operation

9 hrs ago | 904 Views

Mliswa takes missing $15bn crusade to Mugabe's mansion

9 hrs ago | 1695 Views

Without Zanu-PF, MDC is nothing

9 hrs ago | 669 Views

John Nkomo's son cries foul over Zanu-PF primaries

9 hrs ago | 1241 Views

ZBC set to introduce security service channel

9 hrs ago | 685 Views

'Zimbabwe police keep violating the law'

9 hrs ago | 1381 Views

'Mnangagwa should go beyond rhetoric'

9 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zanu-PF youth injured in intra-party clashes

9 hrs ago | 595 Views

'Banks prioritising Harare firms on forex allocations'

10 hrs ago | 502 Views

ZITF boss dumped me for being jobless: 'Hubby' claims

10 hrs ago | 991 Views

Mnangagwa fleshes out his 2030 vision

10 hrs ago | 456 Views

Chamisa scraps rallies

10 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Election 2018, the propaganda model

10 hrs ago | 167 Views

We're not 'junta Govt' claims coup VP

10 hrs ago | 416 Views

Chinotimba fails to settle Zesa bill

10 hrs ago | 586 Views

Zanu-PF flexes mobilisation muscles

10 hrs ago | 1354 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days