NPP senior member dumps Mujuru party for NPF

by Byo24News Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Joice Mujuru's part has lost one of its senior members in Matabeleland North province to the new Mugabe linked party, National Patriotic Front.

National People's Party Mat North provincial chairman, Cecil Zwelidumile Mathambo announced his resignation on Monday morning.

In a communique, Mathambo thanked NPP for the support he received during his tenure
"I bid you farewell, as you might have heard, I resigned from NPP and joined National Patriotic Front.

"I have all the reasons to sincerely thank you all for your unending support that you have, hitherto been giving me as Matabeleland North provincial chair.

Mujuru's party has been hit by a series of resignation and defections.

Recently, the party's national spokesperson Methuseli Moyo resigned and Kudakwashe Bhasikiti defected to the MDC.

Source - Byo24News

