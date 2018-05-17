BREAKING: Mnangagwa fires Shamu as minister

News / National

by Simiso Mlevu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa had fired Minister of State for Mashonaland West Province, Webster Shamu.Chief Secretary to the President and the cabinet, Misheck Sibanda, in a statement Monday evening, said the sacking is with immediate effect.No reasons given.In 2014, Shamu was fired by former president Robert Mugabe for his unholy alliance with Joice Mujuru who had also been expelled on allegations of plotting to topple the former.He was later reappointed in October 2017.When Mnangagwa deposed Mugabe with the aid of the Zimbabwe National Army, Shamu was again accomodated as Minister of State for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs.