Man kills son in row over $68

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago
Police in Gweru have arrested a 78-year-old man from Ngamo area on the outskirts of Gweru after he allegedly murdered his son in cold blood and forced his wife to assist him bury the body in a shallow grave in the backyard of the house.

Cephas Muzeza (43) had reportedly approached his father, Savious Muzeza, demanding money, which the father owed him, resulting in the murder.

Police have confirmed the incident, which occurred in the late hours of last Friday.

Muzeza was later arrested on Saturday night and was reportedly still in cells at Gweru Rural Police Station by yesterday.

Officer-in-Charge for Gweru Rural Chief Inspector Samuel Tadzaushe yesterday said: "We are investigating a case in which a father is reported to have murdered his son but please get the details from our provincial police spokesperson. We don't generate memos for the media here".

Police sources said when the late Cephas visited his parents' homestead intending to get his money, he threaten to beat up his father if he did not give him his money.

"When he arrived at the father's homestead he demanded $68, which he claimed his father owed him.

"He threatened to assault the father if he was not going to give him the money," said Chirewu.

He said Muzeza then picked an iron bar in the yard and struck his son twice in the head and leg.

"He fell to the ground and Muzeza grabbed an axe and used it to strike his son thrice on the head. The son died on the spot," said the police source.

The sources said Muzeza later asked his wife, Marvis Zuze to help him bury the son in the backyard.

"They dug a shallow grave and buried their son. The wife however, later visited a member of the Neighbour Hood Watch Committee who operates in the area, Constable Nisbert Chari who later reported the matter to the police.

Cst Chari confirmed the incident yesterday saying they have since exhumed the now deceased's body with the assistance of the police.

"The body was exhumed yesterday (Sunday) by the police and the suspect has since been arrested," he said.

Acting police spokesperson for Midlands Province Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende was not available for comment.

Source - the herald
