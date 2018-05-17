Latest News Editor's Choice


Cuthbert Dube refuses to vacate ex-property

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Premier Service Medical Aid Society (PSMAS) chief executive Dr Cuthbert Dube is refusing to vacate a Waterfalls property in Harare he lost over a debt a year ago, a development that has prompted the new owners to sue him for holding over damages to the tune of $7 200.

Dr Dube had his property, No. 44 Midlands Township, Waterfalls in Harare, auctioned to recover $500 000 he owed to a local bank.

The property was sold for $107 000 to Mr Darlington Dzaro and his wife, Lioba, on September 6 last year but Dr Dube, or his tenants, did not vacate the immovable property.

Irked by the resistance, Mr and Mrs Dzaro have approached the High Court suing Dr Dube for unpaid rent calculated at the rate of $1 200 per month from December last year.

The couple also seeks an order compelling Dr Dube to pay water bills and other council charges that accrued during the unlawful stay.

They also seek an order for costs against Dr Dube plus interest.

Chikore & Chigwaza Law Chambers filed the claim on behalf of the couple.

Mr and Mrs Dzaro indicated in the plaintiff's declaration that they purchased the property on September 6 last year and paid the $107 000 in full.

Six days later, the couple gave Dr Dube and those who occupied the property through him, a notice to vacate the property but to no avail.

"Since the date of the purchase of the property and getting notice to vacate again despite the issuance and receipt of summons, the defendant has remained put on the property.

"The defendant has not paid rentals and has remained in occupation without plaintiff's authority and permission since the 12th of December 2017," reads the declaration.

The new property owners claim that they would have let out the property to tenants at a value of $1 200 monthly.

Again, from the time of purchase of the property, council rates accrued while Dr Dube was in illegal occupation.

The property was attached over a loan extended to Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) during Dr Dube's tenure as the football body's president.

ZIFA failed to settle the debt resulting in the property being attached and sold in execution of a court judgment.



Source - the herald

