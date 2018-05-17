Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Prophet Makandiwa call on Zimbabeans to vote wisely

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
United Family International Church (UFIC) leader Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa has called on Zimbabweans to exercise discretion in the selection of their political representatives.

Speaking to congregants in a continuation of last week's Mother's Day message in which he called on children to reconcile with their parents in order to receive parental blessings, Prophet Makandiwa told the packed City Sports Centre to consider how a candidate looks after his/her own parents before they can vote for them.

"Tisati takuvhotera, handei kumusha tinoona pari kugara vabereki vako. Because if you cannot take care of those two very important people, what about a whole constituency?", he said, to  thunderous applause.

"In fact, it should be your parents that should second you to serve the constituency after seeing what you are doing for them", he continued.

Thousands of congregants had brought their parents to church to reconcile with them after last week's Mother's Day teaching by the charismatic preacher.

"If you cause your biological parents to curse you, there is nothing any man of God under the sun can do to remove that curse. There is a parental blessing that can only come from your parents, without which you cannot prosper," he said.

"So, if you are not in good books with your parents, go and ask for their forgiveness and only then will I pray for your blessing."

Many then went a step further and brought their parents to church on Sunday to publicly ask for forgiveness. An emotional atmosphere engulfed the service on Sunday as mother and son, mother and daughter could be seen embracing and weeping in the spirit of reconciliation.

Of note was one family of more than 25 that hired a mini-coach to the service so that they could publicly reconcile.

In demonstration, Prophet Makandiwa knelt before the elderly women in the group and said: "As a son, I should never find it difficult to kneel before my mothers here, like I am doing now and ask for forgiveness for the wrongs I did against them."

The children, sons and daughters-in-law then followed suit and there was a very touching moment as they began hugging each other in reconciliation.

Some confessed publicly about having beaten up their parents or having cursed them but there was immeasurable joy at the end as families went back home after the service to begin life on a new page.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Makandiwa, #Vote, #2018

Comments

12 acre plot for sale prized to go,

3acre richmond prized to go

4 row maize planter

Looking for stands, houses and plots for sale in bulawayo and zimbabwe as a whole

12 high density properties needed, 53 lowdensity, 3plots in kezington or montgomery

Factory for sale priced to go

Looking for stand to buy in mahatshula

Kelvin west acre+ stand serviced prized to go


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zapu Firebrand Moyo lights up Zapu Europe AGM

40 mins ago | 197 Views

Zanu-PF MP dies

1 hr ago | 1069 Views

Mnangagwa usurping NPA powers - analyst

1 hr ago | 630 Views

Zim must now show commitment to Commonwealth values of democracy

2 hrs ago | 523 Views

Chamisa resumes Matebeleland rallies

2 hrs ago | 1462 Views

Mnangagwa aims to move Zimbabwe from pariah to global partner

2 hrs ago | 580 Views

Mutsvangwa vs Rugeje: A picture really says a thousand words

3 hrs ago | 2415 Views

ZEC idiots mutilating isiNdebele

3 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Mujuru family divided over property

3 hrs ago | 1596 Views

Online gambling in South Africa in relation to the rest of the world

3 hrs ago | 261 Views

5 Zanu-PF supporters arrested for intra-party violence

3 hrs ago | 804 Views

Call to restore sanity at Guruve Council

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

Charamba was Sodindo Banana's 'closet aide' - Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 2343 Views

Shamu fired for link with NPF?

4 hrs ago | 2215 Views

Interpol asked to seize Jonathan Moyo

4 hrs ago | 3667 Views

WATCH: Dembare fans singing a creative song

4 hrs ago | 459 Views

Physical inspection of voters roll important

4 hrs ago | 318 Views

Used and discarded-Matabeleland people

4 hrs ago | 422 Views

Tutani refuse to apologise, CEO Makekera resigns

4 hrs ago | 786 Views

'Zanu-PF to hand over power if defeated'

4 hrs ago | 906 Views

Tshinga Dube engages the elderly

4 hrs ago | 436 Views

Truck crashes into office

4 hrs ago | 775 Views

Why Webster Shamu was fired

4 hrs ago | 2836 Views

Physical inspection of voters roll important

4 hrs ago | 164 Views

We need new roads

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mnangagwa rallies choke MDC-T primaries

4 hrs ago | 2668 Views

'State-led industrialisation key for Africa'

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zvorwadza anti-Mphoko protest trial date set

4 hrs ago | 283 Views

'Mnangagwa can't proclaim election without voters' roll'

4 hrs ago | 547 Views

EXPOSED: Grace Mugabe fundind the NPF project

4 hrs ago | 1585 Views

Zanu-PF threatens members planning to stand as independent candidates

4 hrs ago | 458 Views

Robert Mugabe sued over $29,000 rent arrears

4 hrs ago | 872 Views

Caps United not throwing in the towel

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

Ndiraya demands 15 goals from Dzvukamanja

4 hrs ago | 214 Views

Chief Ndiweni's widow petitions Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 413 Views

Banks discontinue manual RTGS payments

4 hrs ago | 468 Views

Bank employees threaten strike

4 hrs ago | 540 Views

Dr David Parirenyatwa elected WHO assembly president

4 hrs ago | 238 Views

Rumour row sees woman stabbed

4 hrs ago | 418 Views

3 children die in hailstorm

4 hrs ago | 314 Views

Pupil head-butts mum, hangs self

4 hrs ago | 482 Views

3 SA-bound Zimbabwe buses hijacked

4 hrs ago | 2654 Views

Charges against Zimdef chief executive dropped

4 hrs ago | 209 Views

Violence mars MDC-T primaries

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

2 dead in 14-times stabbing frenzy

5 hrs ago | 322 Views

Mugabe to be grilled by Mliswa tomorrow

5 hrs ago | 228 Views

Grace Mugabe, Chamisa 'same WhatsApp group'

5 hrs ago | 1404 Views

Generational gaps and false dichotomies

5 hrs ago | 168 Views

Police raffle tickets to continue being offered

5 hrs ago | 176 Views

Charamba clarifies $100m UK loan, cash woes link

5 hrs ago | 314 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days