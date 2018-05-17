Mutsvangwa hails empowerment group

News / National

by Staff reporter

Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs Monica Mutsvangwa has hailed a local organisation - Young Women in Business - for supporting business initiatives that empower women and promote self-reliance.Minister Mutsvangwa was addressing delegates attending a conference on young women in business that was held in Mutare recently.In a speech read on her behalf by deputy director in her office, Mr Terrence Machocho, Minister Mutsvangwa spoke glowingly of the achievements of the organisation in its efforts to liberate women economically."I have heard about a lot of achievements from different speakers representing Young Women in Business."This organisation was part of the delegation that went to New York and United Nations Commission of the Status of Women (CSW) calling for the empowerment of women entrepreneurs and support for rural women. I believe they understood clearly the challenges women farmers face especially in the rural areas."Minister Mutsvangwa also shared her experiences as a woman in business saying: "Being a woman in politics and member of the Women's League, I have come across and worked with a lot of girls and women in various sectors of business organisations for many years. I have also learnt one thing — women must work hard and stand for themselves."She urged women to work diligently and be able to point at a few things out of many that they would have created and achieved.Young Women in Business president, Mrs Apphia Musavengana, also chipped in saying she was motivated to establish the organisation after experiencing the horrors of an early marriage, which she conceded had taught her to work hard and be self-reliant.She urged other women in similar predicaments to come out of their cocoons and work towards establishing their businesses and to be independent economically.Rusape businesswoman Mrs Rose Buwerimwe, who benefited from Young Women in Business initiatives revealed that she had achieved a lot in her life through sewing and designing clothes.She encouraged other women to invest in tangible things rather than squander money.