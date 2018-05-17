Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa appoints new PSC boss

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa has appointed Mr Vincent Hungwe as the Public Service Commissions chairperson with effect from June 1.

Mr Hungwe takes over from Dr Mariyawanda Nzuwah.

The announcement was made by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda in a statement yesterday.

"The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda has announced the appointment by His Excellency the President, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, of Mr Vincent Hungwe, as the Chairperson of the Public Service Commissions.

"Mr Hungwe's appointment has been made in terms of Section 202 Sub-section (1) (a) of the Constitution following the retirement of his predecessor Dr Mariyawanda Nzuwah," read the statement issued by Principal Director in the Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Mr Regis Chikowore.

"His appointment takes effect from 1st June, 2018."

Dr Nzuwah retired in March this year.

Dr Mary Margaret Muchada was the acting chairperson since then.

Source - the herald

