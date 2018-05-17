Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police raffle tickets to continue being offered

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga says raffle tickets for the Commissioner-General's Funfair and horse race will continue to be offered for sale and no police officer will be forced to buy them.

His sentiments come as junior officers have over the years complained that they were being forced to purchase such tickets by some senior officers. The tickets are part and parcel of the force's corporate social responsibility programme for the welfare of widows and orphans of deceased members of the force.

Addressing senior officers in Harare, Comm-Gen Matanga said the tickets would be sold at a low price.

"On another note, I wish to remind you of the corporate social responsibility role that our organisation plays in contributing, although in a small way, towards the welfare of widows and orphans of our departed colleagues and other deserving members of the public.

"In this vein, let me therefore take this opportunity to inform you that raffle tickets for our Commissioner-General's Funfair and Horse Race will continue to be offered for sale. However, the tickets shall be sold at a very low price and will be sold to willing buyers. To this end, no one shall be forced to buy any of the tickets on offer," he said.

He appealed to the officers that when the tickets are availed, they should find it within their hearts to buy a few knowing pretty well that one day the proceeds will put a smile on one of the less fortunate people.

Comm-Gen Matanga has embarked on tour of all the country's 17 police provinces.

Source - the herald

Comments

