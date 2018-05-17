Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Grace Mugabe, Chamisa 'same WhatsApp group'

by Tinomudaishe Chinyoka
5 hrs ago | Views
THERE was a time when former president Robert Mugabe said Nelson Chamisa was a "supersonic" minister. Some have speculated why this was so, given that Chamisa was from the opposition.

It has been suggested that this was because Chamisa was/is in business with the Gushungos, namely that it is his trucks that provide logistical support to the former first family's dairy business.

This has always been denied by Chamisa's people, though not necessarily because they are in the know, but because as often happens, supporters make denials for those they admire out of wishful thinking than facts. The truth is we don't know if he is in business with them or not, and given his record of late, we wouldn't be none the wiser if he denied it.

Grace Mugabe

But, looking at events in the recent past, l posit that there is a perfectly rational explanation for the oldman's due regard for Dr Nero. In the young man, Mugabe would have seen many of the same qualities as those possessed by his wife Grace.

It was death of our dear First Lady, Sarah Hayfron, loved by many and missed by a nation that catapulted Grace Marufu from a secretary to the first lady.

And it was the death of Learnmore Jongwe that made Chamisa Kuwadzana MP, and the death of Tsvangirai that has brought him the MDC presidency, albeit a disputed one.

Death, it seems, was good for both of them. And like Elisha inheriting a double portion of Elijah's blessing, Chamisa has been doubly fortunate in this way.

Neither Grace nor Chamisa have in any way been accused of complicity in these deaths, of course. That would just be absurd.

In 2017, the nation endured the so-called "Interface Rallies", a series of auditions for Grace Marufu Mugabe to showcase herself as a president-in-waiting, which really ought to be called instead an "Insultathon': littered as they were with Mnangagwa-bashing themes.

Had the army not intervened, Grace anga aenda nenyika.

Fast forward to 2018, and Chamisa is going around the country, rent-a-crowds in tow, and treats his audience to, you guessed it, Mnangagwa-bashing themes. There might be no ice-cream served to the President at these rallies (as he customarily does not attend MDC rallies) but the tenor of the language is the same.

Mnangagwa, it turns out, is regarded very lowly by Grace and Chamisa. His audiences listen and ululate when Chamisa gets into his groove, and their friends on "sosho media" gush that Chamisa aenda nenyika.

Grace went around to these rallies with a man in a wheelchair, telling all and sundry that this man was brought to this state by President Mnangagwa. There was never a police report, nor are the police summoned to arrest the perpetrator (attempted murder has no statute of limitations), but the lie was repeated over and over, because it didn't need to be true in order to be damaging. Mnangagwa you see, was dangerous, even though he was usually sat very close to Grace at these rallies – certainly close enough to get that ice-cream.

Fast forward to 2018, and Chamisa goes around with his friend who has one arm. It is claimed that Mnangagwa did this to him, in 2008. The people look at this young man and are pained at a life damaged, by Mnangagwa. Only a few know that as far back as the days when Learnmore Jongwe was still a student leader at this UZ, this same boy was campaigning to be in the SRC, with his one hand, and has been very vocal in disability rights circles since the late 1990s. With his one hand missing. The lie is not unknown to Chamisa: they worked together with this disabled fellow in Zinasu. But who cares, if the truth gets in the way of a good Mnangagwa-bashing, to hell with the truth.

Ask Charamba or Kazembe Kazembe how they were attacked by Grace Mugabe. Grown men reduced to children, kutukwa sebenzi rasvipira mutsime. Their crime? They were perceived as liking Mnangagwa more than Grace.

Then dial up to 2018, and ask Catriona Lang, the British Ambassador, how she has been subjected to withering insults from Chamisa's camp. Her crime? She is perceived as liking Mnangagwa more than Chamisa.

When Mai Mujuru needed to go, Grace went around saying how evil she was, and Mnangagwa was then not in her crosshairs. She attended his investiture as Vice President. That was before she went around questioning his role in the liberation war or in zanu-pf or in Government, or anywhere.

To the MDC, Mnangagwa needs to go. It is now par for the course that Chamisa and his cohorts call the current Government a coup government. It is illegitimate, and they are coming to remove that stain from our country's landscape, because God himself is in it. Yet, both Chamisa and Tsvangirai attended President Mnangagwa's inauguration. For a "coup" government?

Chamisa took the Zuva case brief and shafted workers with his three months notice thing, and the response to criticism of a leader of a party founded by workers doing this is what? Because family must eat. It is up to him to feed the family.

When one looks at these similarities, one should then not be surprised at how the campaign is going. The new dispensation brought one new leader, but it (and death) replaced a pretender to the presidency with another one. The most insidious aspect of that chastening BBC HardTalk is not that Chamisa lied, we know he does that. It is not that he failed to articulate a single policy: we know they don't have any. Rather, it is this: that when faced with the lie about Trump promising him $15 billion if he wins, Chamisa tried to blame other people for making that claim. Until reminded there was a video.

When Grace was accused of assaulting a girl in Johannesburg, her first reply through her people was to deny there had ever been a scuffle. Until there was a video of the injuries.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

Looking for stand to buy in mahatshula

20 acre montgomery prized to go

New diamond dc-32wh rebar cutter

Kelvin west acre+ stand serviced prized to go

Nissan caravan (automatic) for sale

6beds njube neat on 300m/2

1 arce reigate stands available

Norton 12 acres plot with super structures


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe to spill the $15bn beans in Parly tomorrow?

1 min ago | 0 Views

Zapu Firebrand Moyo lights up Zapu Europe AGM

43 mins ago | 220 Views

Zanu-PF MP dies

1 hr ago | 1119 Views

Mnangagwa usurping NPA powers - analyst

2 hrs ago | 649 Views

Zim must now show commitment to Commonwealth values of democracy

2 hrs ago | 542 Views

Chamisa resumes Matebeleland rallies

2 hrs ago | 1497 Views

Mnangagwa aims to move Zimbabwe from pariah to global partner

2 hrs ago | 594 Views

Mutsvangwa vs Rugeje: A picture really says a thousand words

3 hrs ago | 2461 Views

ZEC idiots mutilating isiNdebele

3 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Mujuru family divided over property

3 hrs ago | 1609 Views

Online gambling in South Africa in relation to the rest of the world

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

5 Zanu-PF supporters arrested for intra-party violence

3 hrs ago | 809 Views

Call to restore sanity at Guruve Council

4 hrs ago | 246 Views

Charamba was Sodindo Banana's 'closet aide' - Jonathan Moyo

4 hrs ago | 2368 Views

Shamu fired for link with NPF?

4 hrs ago | 2234 Views

Interpol asked to seize Jonathan Moyo

4 hrs ago | 3701 Views

WATCH: Dembare fans singing a creative song

4 hrs ago | 467 Views

Physical inspection of voters roll important

4 hrs ago | 319 Views

Used and discarded-Matabeleland people

4 hrs ago | 427 Views

Tutani refuse to apologise, CEO Makekera resigns

4 hrs ago | 795 Views

'Zanu-PF to hand over power if defeated'

4 hrs ago | 914 Views

Tshinga Dube engages the elderly

4 hrs ago | 440 Views

Truck crashes into office

4 hrs ago | 783 Views

Why Webster Shamu was fired

4 hrs ago | 2859 Views

Physical inspection of voters roll important

4 hrs ago | 164 Views

We need new roads

4 hrs ago | 268 Views

Mnangagwa rallies choke MDC-T primaries

4 hrs ago | 2695 Views

'State-led industrialisation key for Africa'

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zvorwadza anti-Mphoko protest trial date set

4 hrs ago | 284 Views

'Mnangagwa can't proclaim election without voters' roll'

4 hrs ago | 550 Views

EXPOSED: Grace Mugabe fundind the NPF project

4 hrs ago | 1604 Views

Zanu-PF threatens members planning to stand as independent candidates

4 hrs ago | 463 Views

Robert Mugabe sued over $29,000 rent arrears

4 hrs ago | 878 Views

Caps United not throwing in the towel

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

Ndiraya demands 15 goals from Dzvukamanja

4 hrs ago | 215 Views

Chief Ndiweni's widow petitions Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 418 Views

Banks discontinue manual RTGS payments

4 hrs ago | 472 Views

Bank employees threaten strike

4 hrs ago | 544 Views

Dr David Parirenyatwa elected WHO assembly president

4 hrs ago | 240 Views

Rumour row sees woman stabbed

4 hrs ago | 426 Views

3 children die in hailstorm

4 hrs ago | 318 Views

Pupil head-butts mum, hangs self

4 hrs ago | 487 Views

3 SA-bound Zimbabwe buses hijacked

5 hrs ago | 2665 Views

Charges against Zimdef chief executive dropped

5 hrs ago | 209 Views

Violence mars MDC-T primaries

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

2 dead in 14-times stabbing frenzy

5 hrs ago | 324 Views

Mugabe to be grilled by Mliswa tomorrow

5 hrs ago | 228 Views

Generational gaps and false dichotomies

5 hrs ago | 170 Views

Police raffle tickets to continue being offered

5 hrs ago | 176 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days