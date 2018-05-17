Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Charges against Zimdef chief executive dropped

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Good times - ZimDef Ceo Mr Fredrick Mandizvidza, Admire Tapfumaneyi (Zimuto High School winner) and ex-Deputy minister Godfrey Gandawa
CRIMINAL charges against Zimdef chief executive Mr Fredrick Mandizvidza were yesterday dropped and he will now testify against former Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education Godfrey Gandawa and two other officials.

The prosecution withdrew charges against Mr Mandizvidza because the evidence gathered did not link him to the fraud and criminal abuse of office charges.

Instead, the prosecution felt he will be of much assistance to the court as a State witness and not an accused person.

Harare lawyer Mr Wilson Manase of Manase & Manase Legal Practitioners, who represented Mr Mandizvidza confirmed the development.

However, lawyers representing Gandawa, Zimdef principal director Nicholas Mapute and Shepherd Hozheri, former personal assistant to the now fugitive former minister Professor Jonathan Moyo, yesterday notified the court of their intention to apply for quashing of the charges.

Justice Herbert Chitapi postponed the trial of the three to Thursday morning.

The fugitive former minister will now be prosecuted separately, as soon as he comes back to Zimbabwe.

Gandawa was arrested last year together with Mapute and Hozheri for allegedly misappropriating over $400 000 in Zimdef funds.

The arrests, which also affected Prof Jonathan Moyo, were carried out by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc).

According to the State, the fraud occurred sometime in November 2015.

The team, connived and produced fake documents purporting that the trustee of the fund (Moyo) had authorised and approved the purchase of 10 heavy duty printers worth $95 800 when in actual fact no such authorisation and approval had been made.

The court heard that no printers were supplied to the ministry despite the suspects releasing the funds to Wisebone Trading, a company that specialises in agro-chemicals.

The suspects are also accused of unlawfully and corruptly processing personal loans amounting to $24 000.

Prosecutors say that, due to non-compliance with procedures, Zimdef suffered an actual prejudice of $122 800 with nothing recovered.

Again, between December 2015 and April 2016, Gandawa corruptly concealed his personal interest in various transactions when he engaged his company, Fuzzy Technologies, to supply the ministry with 170 computers worth $107 525.

Gandawa is a co-director of the company with his daughter Clarence.

He is also said to have supplied an additional 75 computers worth $42 250 and materials for use at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair worth $185 525.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zapu Firebrand Moyo lights up Zapu Europe AGM

42 mins ago | 213 Views

Zanu-PF MP dies

1 hr ago | 1102 Views

Mnangagwa usurping NPA powers - analyst

1 hr ago | 642 Views

Zim must now show commitment to Commonwealth values of democracy

2 hrs ago | 535 Views

Chamisa resumes Matebeleland rallies

2 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Mnangagwa aims to move Zimbabwe from pariah to global partner

2 hrs ago | 589 Views

Mutsvangwa vs Rugeje: A picture really says a thousand words

3 hrs ago | 2446 Views

ZEC idiots mutilating isiNdebele

3 hrs ago | 1399 Views

Mujuru family divided over property

3 hrs ago | 1608 Views

Online gambling in South Africa in relation to the rest of the world

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

5 Zanu-PF supporters arrested for intra-party violence

3 hrs ago | 808 Views

Call to restore sanity at Guruve Council

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Charamba was Sodindo Banana's 'closet aide' - Jonathan Moyo

4 hrs ago | 2357 Views

Shamu fired for link with NPF?

4 hrs ago | 2231 Views

Interpol asked to seize Jonathan Moyo

4 hrs ago | 3691 Views

WATCH: Dembare fans singing a creative song

4 hrs ago | 465 Views

Physical inspection of voters roll important

4 hrs ago | 318 Views

Used and discarded-Matabeleland people

4 hrs ago | 425 Views

Tutani refuse to apologise, CEO Makekera resigns

4 hrs ago | 793 Views

'Zanu-PF to hand over power if defeated'

4 hrs ago | 912 Views

Tshinga Dube engages the elderly

4 hrs ago | 437 Views

Truck crashes into office

4 hrs ago | 782 Views

Why Webster Shamu was fired

4 hrs ago | 2848 Views

Physical inspection of voters roll important

4 hrs ago | 164 Views

We need new roads

4 hrs ago | 267 Views

Mnangagwa rallies choke MDC-T primaries

4 hrs ago | 2688 Views

'State-led industrialisation key for Africa'

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zvorwadza anti-Mphoko protest trial date set

4 hrs ago | 284 Views

'Mnangagwa can't proclaim election without voters' roll'

4 hrs ago | 548 Views

EXPOSED: Grace Mugabe fundind the NPF project

4 hrs ago | 1599 Views

Zanu-PF threatens members planning to stand as independent candidates

4 hrs ago | 463 Views

Robert Mugabe sued over $29,000 rent arrears

4 hrs ago | 874 Views

Caps United not throwing in the towel

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

Ndiraya demands 15 goals from Dzvukamanja

4 hrs ago | 215 Views

Chief Ndiweni's widow petitions Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 418 Views

Banks discontinue manual RTGS payments

4 hrs ago | 471 Views

Bank employees threaten strike

4 hrs ago | 542 Views

Dr David Parirenyatwa elected WHO assembly president

4 hrs ago | 239 Views

Rumour row sees woman stabbed

4 hrs ago | 426 Views

3 children die in hailstorm

4 hrs ago | 317 Views

Pupil head-butts mum, hangs self

4 hrs ago | 483 Views

3 SA-bound Zimbabwe buses hijacked

4 hrs ago | 2660 Views

Violence mars MDC-T primaries

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

2 dead in 14-times stabbing frenzy

5 hrs ago | 322 Views

Mugabe to be grilled by Mliswa tomorrow

5 hrs ago | 228 Views

Grace Mugabe, Chamisa 'same WhatsApp group'

5 hrs ago | 1415 Views

Generational gaps and false dichotomies

5 hrs ago | 169 Views

Police raffle tickets to continue being offered

5 hrs ago | 176 Views

Charamba clarifies $100m UK loan, cash woes link

5 hrs ago | 314 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days