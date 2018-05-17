Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Rumour row sees woman stabbed

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A WOMAN from Bulawayo is battling for life in hospital after she was allegedly stabbed by her boyfriend's friend after a misunderstanding over rumour-mongering.

Knowledge Sibanda (21) of Mabutweni suburb allegedly stabbed Miss Sibongile Tshabangu (21) of the same suburb once in the stomach after she had confronted him about rumours that he was allegedly spreading about her.

He allegedly spread word that she was a prostitute causing serious tension between her and her boyfriend only identified as Simesenkosi who is Sibanda's housemate and friend.

Bulawayo Metropolitan Province police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the case of attempted murder that occurred on Saturday night.

"We are investigating a case of attempted murder of a man who stabbed his friend's girlfriend during a misunderstanding.

"The suspect produced a knife and stabbed the woman once in the stomach. She was rushed to hospital where her condition is said to be serious. The suspect was arrested and will appear in court soon," she said.

Insp Simango warned members of the public to desist from violence.

"Rather engage third parties and talk matters through," she said.

A neighbour who spoke on condition of anonymity said the two men live together and Tshabangu had come to resolve some issues that were allegedly causing her and her boyfriend to fight.

"When she confronted Sibanda who she said was spreading false rumours that she was a prostitute, this angered him. He denied having said a word about her but she insisted and a nasty fight broke out.

"Sibanda drew a knife from his pocket and stabbed her once in the stomach in front of her boyfriend. Residents apprehended Sibanda and Tshabangu was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital where she is battling for life," said the resident.

Source - chronicle

