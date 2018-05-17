Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Banks discontinue manual RTGS payments

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A NUMBER of financial institutions in Zimbabwe have discontinued manual real-time gross settlement (RTGS) payments, as they go paperless, banking on increasing their efficiencies.

Some of these banks include Nedbank Zimbabwe, Cabs, NMB, ZB Bank and Steward Bank.

Nedbank Zimbabwe urged its customers to shift from manual RTGS processing to online banking through its Nedbank Access platform.

"We advise that the deadline to discontinue manual RTGS payments has been extended from May 11, 2018 to June 1, 2018," an official, Dedrey Mutimutema, said in a client update.

"Not only is this a more affordable payment option, but you can also enjoy banking convenience at the touch of a button."

Cabs said with effect from June 15, 2018, they will discontinue RTGS except for school fees payments.

"Cabs would like to advise its valued customers that the following transactions will no longer be carried out in the branch with effect from June 15, 2018; bill payments except for DStv, inter account transfers, mini statements, balance enquiry, RTGS except for school fees, NSSA [National Social Security Authority] and Zimra [Zimbabwe Revenue Authority] payments, airtime purchase

. . . ," it said.

Cabs said these services would only be carried out through mobile banking, its mobile app and internet banking.

The building society's managing director, Simon Hammond said this would increase their efficiencies and help provide their customers with better service.

"Like other banks, we are looking at new convenient ways of making our services accessible to people," he said.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Norton 12 acres plot with super structures

4 row maize planter

12 acre plot for sale prized to go,

6beds njube neat on 300m/2

Looking for a stand to buy

Factory for sale priced to go

For all your property buying and selling

Kapenta/matemba in bulk


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zapu Firebrand Moyo lights up Zapu Europe AGM

28 mins ago | 126 Views

Zanu-PF MP dies

54 mins ago | 886 Views

Mnangagwa usurping NPA powers - analyst

1 hr ago | 550 Views

Zim must now show commitment to Commonwealth values of democracy

2 hrs ago | 457 Views

Chamisa resumes Matebeleland rallies

2 hrs ago | 1331 Views

Mnangagwa aims to move Zimbabwe from pariah to global partner

2 hrs ago | 531 Views

Mutsvangwa vs Rugeje: A picture really says a thousand words

2 hrs ago | 2248 Views

ZEC idiots mutilating isiNdebele

2 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Mujuru family divided over property

3 hrs ago | 1539 Views

Online gambling in South Africa in relation to the rest of the world

3 hrs ago | 252 Views

5 Zanu-PF supporters arrested for intra-party violence

3 hrs ago | 783 Views

Call to restore sanity at Guruve Council

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

Charamba was Sodindo Banana's 'closet aide' - Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 2259 Views

Shamu fired for link with NPF?

3 hrs ago | 2140 Views

Interpol asked to seize Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 3549 Views

WATCH: Dembare fans singing a creative song

3 hrs ago | 444 Views

Physical inspection of voters roll important

4 hrs ago | 305 Views

Used and discarded-Matabeleland people

4 hrs ago | 413 Views

Tutani refuse to apologise, CEO Makekera resigns

4 hrs ago | 768 Views

'Zanu-PF to hand over power if defeated'

4 hrs ago | 891 Views

Tshinga Dube engages the elderly

4 hrs ago | 425 Views

Truck crashes into office

4 hrs ago | 741 Views

Why Webster Shamu was fired

4 hrs ago | 2752 Views

Physical inspection of voters roll important

4 hrs ago | 162 Views

We need new roads

4 hrs ago | 260 Views

Mnangagwa rallies choke MDC-T primaries

4 hrs ago | 2574 Views

'State-led industrialisation key for Africa'

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zvorwadza anti-Mphoko protest trial date set

4 hrs ago | 272 Views

'Mnangagwa can't proclaim election without voters' roll'

4 hrs ago | 538 Views

EXPOSED: Grace Mugabe fundind the NPF project

4 hrs ago | 1534 Views

Zanu-PF threatens members planning to stand as independent candidates

4 hrs ago | 442 Views

Robert Mugabe sued over $29,000 rent arrears

4 hrs ago | 827 Views

Caps United not throwing in the towel

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Ndiraya demands 15 goals from Dzvukamanja

4 hrs ago | 205 Views

Chief Ndiweni's widow petitions Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 397 Views

Bank employees threaten strike

4 hrs ago | 530 Views

Dr David Parirenyatwa elected WHO assembly president

4 hrs ago | 230 Views

Rumour row sees woman stabbed

4 hrs ago | 404 Views

3 children die in hailstorm

4 hrs ago | 309 Views

Pupil head-butts mum, hangs self

4 hrs ago | 472 Views

3 SA-bound Zimbabwe buses hijacked

4 hrs ago | 2580 Views

Charges against Zimdef chief executive dropped

4 hrs ago | 203 Views

Violence mars MDC-T primaries

4 hrs ago | 191 Views

2 dead in 14-times stabbing frenzy

4 hrs ago | 312 Views

Mugabe to be grilled by Mliswa tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 224 Views

Grace Mugabe, Chamisa 'same WhatsApp group'

4 hrs ago | 1363 Views

Generational gaps and false dichotomies

4 hrs ago | 164 Views

Police raffle tickets to continue being offered

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

Charamba clarifies $100m UK loan, cash woes link

4 hrs ago | 301 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days