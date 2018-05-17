Zanu-PF threatens members planning to stand as independent candidates

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF has threatened unspecified action against party members planning to stand as independent candidates in the upcoming general elections after losing the just-ended primary elections.The party's central committee member and Nyanga South legislator, Supa Mandiwanzira, told an interdistrict meeting last week that all losing and winning Zanu-PF candidates were obliged to embrace each other and campaign as a team ahead of the polls expected in a few months' time.He warned that the party would descend heavily on rebels, who choose to stand as independents."Primary elections are now over. It is time for those who won and lost to walk together and campaign for the party. All those who were in campaign teams for different candidates should start mobilising for Zanu-PF ahead of elections," Mandiwanzira said."All aspiring councillors, who won, should join forces to campaign. We should kick out the spirit of disunity among ourselves. There is nothing to wait for, let's go on the ground and work. Let us mobilise as many votes for our President ED [Emmerson] Mnangagwa and our party candidates," he said.President Mnangagwa at the weekend said he will proclaim election dates in two weeks and urged the party to mobilise for a resounding victory.