Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mnangagwa can't proclaim election without voters' roll'

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
AN independent electoral watchdog has warned that President Emmerson Mnangagwa could find himself in breach of the country's electoral laws, if he proclaims election dates before the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has finalised the voters' roll.

The Zimbabwe Elections Support Network (Zesn), in a statement yesterday, said the President can only proclaim election dates after Zec has presented him with a final copy of the voters' roll.

"The grey area is this, no voters' roll, no election proclamation. It is a preliminary for all elections and will be finalised after the inspection period, not knowing how long it will take for Zec to have a final roll after elections," Zesn said.

Legally, after the proclamation the nomination court is expected to seat within 14 days while candidates should have at least 44 days for campaigns.

Section 157 of the Constitution, stipulates the minimum period from proclamation to nomination date is 14 days, and from nomination date to polling date, 30 days — giving a minimum of 44 days from the proclamation date to polling.

Section 38 of the Electoral Act stipulates a maximum 84 days between proclamation and polling.

"Proclamation date must not be less than 44 days and not more than 84 days before polling, based on the earliest polling date of July 23, the proclamation must be gazetted in the period of May 30 to June 9 and based on the latest polling date of August 21, 2018, the proclamation must be gazetted in the period May 30 to July 9," Zesn said.

Mnangagwa should also consult with Zec before making his proclamation, but is not obliged to take their submissions into consideration.

"Section 144(3) of the Constitution lays down that the dates for the election must be fixed by the President "after consultation with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission".

Section 339(2) explains that this means Zec must be afforded a reasonable opportunity to make recommendations or representations about proposed dates and that the President must give careful consideration to any such recommendations and representations although he is not obliged to follow them," Zesn said.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zapu Firebrand Moyo lights up Zapu Europe AGM

41 mins ago | 205 Views

Zanu-PF MP dies

1 hr ago | 1083 Views

Mnangagwa usurping NPA powers - analyst

1 hr ago | 634 Views

Zim must now show commitment to Commonwealth values of democracy

2 hrs ago | 530 Views

Chamisa resumes Matebeleland rallies

2 hrs ago | 1478 Views

Mnangagwa aims to move Zimbabwe from pariah to global partner

2 hrs ago | 586 Views

Mutsvangwa vs Rugeje: A picture really says a thousand words

3 hrs ago | 2429 Views

ZEC idiots mutilating isiNdebele

3 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Mujuru family divided over property

3 hrs ago | 1603 Views

Online gambling in South Africa in relation to the rest of the world

3 hrs ago | 262 Views

5 Zanu-PF supporters arrested for intra-party violence

3 hrs ago | 805 Views

Call to restore sanity at Guruve Council

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

Charamba was Sodindo Banana's 'closet aide' - Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 2348 Views

Shamu fired for link with NPF?

4 hrs ago | 2224 Views

Interpol asked to seize Jonathan Moyo

4 hrs ago | 3680 Views

WATCH: Dembare fans singing a creative song

4 hrs ago | 462 Views

Physical inspection of voters roll important

4 hrs ago | 318 Views

Used and discarded-Matabeleland people

4 hrs ago | 423 Views

Tutani refuse to apologise, CEO Makekera resigns

4 hrs ago | 790 Views

'Zanu-PF to hand over power if defeated'

4 hrs ago | 911 Views

Tshinga Dube engages the elderly

4 hrs ago | 437 Views

Truck crashes into office

4 hrs ago | 778 Views

Why Webster Shamu was fired

4 hrs ago | 2841 Views

Physical inspection of voters roll important

4 hrs ago | 164 Views

We need new roads

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mnangagwa rallies choke MDC-T primaries

4 hrs ago | 2679 Views

'State-led industrialisation key for Africa'

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zvorwadza anti-Mphoko protest trial date set

4 hrs ago | 284 Views

EXPOSED: Grace Mugabe fundind the NPF project

4 hrs ago | 1594 Views

Zanu-PF threatens members planning to stand as independent candidates

4 hrs ago | 462 Views

Robert Mugabe sued over $29,000 rent arrears

4 hrs ago | 873 Views

Caps United not throwing in the towel

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

Ndiraya demands 15 goals from Dzvukamanja

4 hrs ago | 215 Views

Chief Ndiweni's widow petitions Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 414 Views

Banks discontinue manual RTGS payments

4 hrs ago | 470 Views

Bank employees threaten strike

4 hrs ago | 541 Views

Dr David Parirenyatwa elected WHO assembly president

4 hrs ago | 239 Views

Rumour row sees woman stabbed

4 hrs ago | 422 Views

3 children die in hailstorm

4 hrs ago | 317 Views

Pupil head-butts mum, hangs self

4 hrs ago | 482 Views

3 SA-bound Zimbabwe buses hijacked

4 hrs ago | 2656 Views

Charges against Zimdef chief executive dropped

4 hrs ago | 209 Views

Violence mars MDC-T primaries

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

2 dead in 14-times stabbing frenzy

5 hrs ago | 322 Views

Mugabe to be grilled by Mliswa tomorrow

5 hrs ago | 228 Views

Grace Mugabe, Chamisa 'same WhatsApp group'

5 hrs ago | 1410 Views

Generational gaps and false dichotomies

5 hrs ago | 169 Views

Police raffle tickets to continue being offered

5 hrs ago | 176 Views

Charamba clarifies $100m UK loan, cash woes link

5 hrs ago | 314 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days