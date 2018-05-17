Zvorwadza anti-Mphoko protest trial date set

News / National

by Staff reporter

NATIONAL Vendors' Union leader, Sten Zvorwadza, has been summoned to appear in court on June 1 for trial in a case where he stands accused of threatening to burn Rainbow Towers Hotel in protest over former Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko's continued stay at the facility which he claimed burdened the taxpayers.Zvorwadza, who is represented by Marufu Mandevere yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Francis Mapfumo charged with threats to commit malicious damage to property.The same case was removed from remand in February last year after State witnesses declined to testify.Allegations are that on June 26, 2016, Zvorwadza teamed up with three suspected journalists and four other accomplices, who are still at large and picketed in the hotel's foyer, demanding Mphoko's eviction.The State alleges Zvorwadza refused to leave the hotel shouting: "You police are always disturbing my peace and abusing me. I am eating my money but you are after me."It is alleged that Zvorwadza closed the main entrance from inside demanding that Mphoko should check out as "he was wasting taxpayers' money".It is alleged Zvorwadza threatened to burn the hotel if Mphoko did not check out by July 1.Desire Chidanire appeared for the State.