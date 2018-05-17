Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa rallies choke MDC-T primaries

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
MDC-T Manicaland primary elections that had been scheduled for the past weekend were abruptly abandoned because of low and no turn out as the province was gripped by rallies held by President Mnangagwa during the same period.

The Nelson Chamisa-led MDC-T faction was forced to reschedule the primaries to May 23 and 25, with some districts said to be conducting their voting during the course of the week.

MDC-T provincial chairman, Mr David Chimhini conceded his party's weekend primary elections were abandoned after being marred by low or no turn out.

Mr Chimhini attempted in to water down the issue, saying the abandonment was as a result of delays by the electoral team to reach out to voting centres.

"The elections were not completed because of time constraints. The electoral team arrived late at some centres. Although I am not aware of what happened in other districts. In Mutare, elections took place in Mutare Central and Dangamvura-Chikanga. In Dangamvura-Chikanga, the voting finished late," he said.

Mr Chimhini said his party supporters only voted in three out of the 10 wards in Dangamvura-Chikanga constituency.

"In other districts voting will continue today (yesterday) while in some districts elections will be held on May 23 and 25," he said.

Dangamvura-Chikanga aspiring candidate, Ms Lynette Karenyi was quick to take to social media to vent her anger on the manner the election was conducted in the constituency.

She was vying for the ticket to represent MDC-T against Mr Prosper Chapfiwa Mutseyami, whom she said was using fraudulent means to win the election.

"I wish to announce that I will accept the results or any means of trying to push me out of Chikanga-Dangamvura.

"The will of the people of Chikanga must prevail. Not the will of fraudulent (sic) people bent on party destruction. In the meantime, I have raised my concerns with the leadership and I shall be giving my signal as soon as I receive a response from them.

"As a strong woman, I normally take what life throws at me in the stride, while protecting my values. It is my hope that those who support me and the community of Chikanga/Dangamvura will prove me right," reads part of Ms Karenyi's post on her Facebook page.

MDC-T leadership has been making attempts to impose candidates, a move which has created many fissures within the party.

The move has also left some members of the MDC Alliance complaining that the MDC-T was encroaching into some of its territories.

Source - the herald

