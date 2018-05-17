Tshinga Dube engages the elderly

News / National

by Staff reporter

National Assembly member for Makokoba constituency, Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube has rolled out his campaign trail and is engaging the elderly men to understand their needs and concerns they want the government to address.The engagement, running under the banner of Idale/Dare, was a cocktail of discussions and a social outing with braai and drinks as Retired Colonel Dube took the opportunity to thank the people for voting him to represent the ruling party for Makokoba constituency in the this year's harmonised elections.Some of the elderly men said Makokoba needs a man like Retired Colonel Dube as he has proved that he is the best candidate to spur development in the area.Retired Colonel Dube said he will continue to ensure that the people of Makokoba get access to free health services, while some youths will be given projects and jobs through the resuscitation of industry by the new establishment."As you might be aware, the new government under Mnangagwa is doing all it can to ensure that the youths are off the streets. We recently witnessed the efforts to revive NRZ, ZISCOSTEEL and other companies. This will ensure that our youths are absorbed. In my own capacity, I will continue with some health expos while creating an environment for sporting and stocking libraries with books," he said.Retired Colonel Dube said the concept of meeting people of different ages will be spread to the youths and women as this will help him understand issues affecting them, separately as their needs and concerns differ.