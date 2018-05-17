Latest News Editor's Choice


'Zanu-PF to hand over power if defeated'

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
Vice President Kembo Mohadi says Zanu-PF is ready to hand over power to the opposition if the ruling party loses the coming elections as the will of the people of Zimbabwe should always prevail.

This comes as the government has committed its self to holding free, fair and credible polls with President Emmerson Mnangagwa having invited 46 countries to observe the election.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the recently held National Culture Week launch, Vice President Mohadi said he is confident that Zimbabweans will give President Mnangagwa's administration the mandate to govern the country for the next five years, adding that in the event that the result does not favour them, Zanu-PF will accept its outcome.

Mohadi also rubbished claims that Zanu-PF is being run by the army.

"If you lose, you have lost. If you win, you win. It is not Zanu-PF that has got the power, it is the people of Zimbabwe. If they vote us out, what are we going to do, because you would have rejected us, we go," he said.

Responding to reports being peddled by some opposition parties that Zanu-PF intends to rig the harmonised elections, Mohadi said the party cannot interfere in the operations of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) as it is an independent body.

"How do we rig elections because elections are run by an independent body. ZEC is independent, there is no Zanu-PF member there. We agreed as Zanu-PF and MDC to come up with an independent body during COPAC [the constitution making process]. How do we rig something that we don't run," Mohadi said.

President Mnangagwa has continued to call for a peaceful and non violent elections, saying this can be attained through political maturity and tolerance of divergent views amongst Zimbabweans.


Source - zbc
