Interpol asked to seize Jonathan Moyo

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Anti-corruption Commission (ZAAC), in conjunction with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), have issued a warrant of apprehension against self-exiled former Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo, who is facing 14 counts of fraud.

The warrant has since been handed to the International Police according to Zacc officials.

ZACC is a Mnangagwa aligned organisation which is targeting Robert Mugabe's allies.

More to follow....


Source - dailynews

