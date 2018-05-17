Interpol asked to seize Jonathan Moyo

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Anti-corruption Commission (ZAAC), in conjunction with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), have issued a warrant of apprehension against self-exiled former Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo, who is facing 14 counts of fraud.The warrant has since been handed to the International Police according to Zacc officials.ZACC is a Mnangagwa aligned organisation which is targeting Robert Mugabe's allies.More to follow....