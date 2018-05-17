Latest News Editor's Choice


Shamu fired for link with NPF?

by Staff reporter
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has fired Mashonaland West provincial affairs minister Webster Shamu.

According to State media reports, Shamu was relieved of his job but no reasons were given.

Shamu has been in the eye of a storm after he was found with marked ballots used in the Zanu-PF primary elections last month.

The ballots were marked in his name.

Mnangagwa's special advisor Christopher Mutsvangwa also blamed Shamu for his political problems after he lost the first round of voting in the Norton constituency primary elections before his rival little known Langton Mutendereki was forced to "step aside".

Mutsvangwa claimed the primary elections had been rigged by Shamu and his wife Constance with assistance from Norton independent MP Temba Mliswa.

High level sources, Monday, claimed Shamu was sacked after intelligence reports linked him to former President Robert Mugabe's National Patriotic Front (NPF) party.

"He was the conduit through which money was being funnelled to destabilise Zanu PF and influence the primary elections results. Shamu was given $300 000 by Grace (former First Lady) to fight Mutsvangwa, (Justice minister Ziyambi) Ziyambi and Chegutu West MP Dexter Nduna," New Zimbabwe heard.

Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda announced Shamu's sacking to State media but gave no reasons.

The former Information minister's sacking comes as rumours swirl around that his successor as a Zanu PF national commissar Saviour Kasukuwere could be returning to the country and Zanu PF after just over half a year in exile.

Source - newzimbabwe

