Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Call to restore sanity at Guruve Council

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
Guruve Rural District Council is embroiled in a legal battle with its former employee who has won a labour ruling ordering the former to pay $ 75 898.00 salary arrears for the period 2010-2016 after it also emerged that the council has not been issuing pay slips or signing employment contracts amidst a plethora of speculations over abuse of public funds.

The employee, Shingai Siraha (46) who has since been acquitted by the Bindura Magistrates court over fraud charges which led to his dismissal from the council, has been served with an eviction order to vacate council staff quarters.
According to court papers Case No 45/18, "the defendant was provided with accommodation as a condition of service but never vacated the said accommodation despite his contract of employment being terminated".

Siraha was dismissed from the post of Civil Engineering Technician and Building Inspector after the council management allegedly framed him for fraudulent selling of stands and he went on to challenge his unfair dismissal through the labour court.

In his ruling presiding Labour Officer Julita Likweza said that council failed to present full proof against the claimant's demand since it had no pays lips, proof of payment nor bank deposits.

"It is a statutory requirement for employers to keep records so as to simplify issues. It is therefore on the basis of such findings that the tribunal grand the benefit of doubt to the claimant and award him the outstanding salaries as claimed in the sum of $ 63 948.00.

"It was also incumbent upon the respondent to prove that they paid for transport and housing allowances by production of documents like pay slips or bank deposit. Mere assertions of payments will not suffice," reads the court ruling.
It is alleged that the council has not been issuing pay slips to its employees from the period stretching 2010-2016.
Meanwhile, the management has dismissed its Treasurer and filed a case at Guruve Magistrate Court accusing him of stealing 24 bags of cement in an alleged act of conspiracy against those suspected of exposing the shady deals at the council.

There is diminishing public confidence in the management after the vanishing of $ 44 000 allegedly paid for a vehicle in 2017 which has not been delivered to date raising high speculations of possible fund abuse.

A Zanu PF official has also expressed disappointment over the operations of the council saying it is now run by the lawyers as it has become a darling of the courts.

"It is a pity that the council is now being run by Chihambakwe, Mutizwa and Partners since a lot of money is being paid to them for the numerous cases that the management attempts to cover up including shady stands deals and we call for government to react as a matter of urgency", said the official.

Earlier this year the council had a property of about $ 84 000 attached by the messenger of court over a Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) debt which were later lifted after an agreement to monthly instalments payments.

In his comment to these numerous issues, Guruve Rural District Council Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Tinos Marisa said he had nothing to hide from the auditors or an anti-corruption team.

"ours is a public office and open for investigation and auditing since we are clean and have nothing to hide from the public scrutiny," said Marisa.

In 2013 the CEO and three other council official were arraigned before Guruve Magistrate Court on allegations of defrauding the Zimbabwe National Roads Authority US$ 27 875.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zapu Firebrand Moyo lights up Zapu Europe AGM

39 mins ago | 192 Views

Zanu-PF MP dies

1 hr ago | 1053 Views

Mnangagwa usurping NPA powers - analyst

1 hr ago | 621 Views

Zim must now show commitment to Commonwealth values of democracy

2 hrs ago | 514 Views

Chamisa resumes Matebeleland rallies

2 hrs ago | 1445 Views

Mnangagwa aims to move Zimbabwe from pariah to global partner

2 hrs ago | 574 Views

Mutsvangwa vs Rugeje: A picture really says a thousand words

3 hrs ago | 2399 Views

ZEC idiots mutilating isiNdebele

3 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Mujuru family divided over property

3 hrs ago | 1591 Views

Online gambling in South Africa in relation to the rest of the world

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

5 Zanu-PF supporters arrested for intra-party violence

3 hrs ago | 803 Views

Charamba was Sodindo Banana's 'closet aide' - Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 2335 Views

Shamu fired for link with NPF?

4 hrs ago | 2210 Views

Interpol asked to seize Jonathan Moyo

4 hrs ago | 3661 Views

WATCH: Dembare fans singing a creative song

4 hrs ago | 458 Views

Physical inspection of voters roll important

4 hrs ago | 318 Views

Used and discarded-Matabeleland people

4 hrs ago | 421 Views

Tutani refuse to apologise, CEO Makekera resigns

4 hrs ago | 785 Views

'Zanu-PF to hand over power if defeated'

4 hrs ago | 904 Views

Tshinga Dube engages the elderly

4 hrs ago | 435 Views

Truck crashes into office

4 hrs ago | 772 Views

Why Webster Shamu was fired

4 hrs ago | 2828 Views

Physical inspection of voters roll important

4 hrs ago | 164 Views

We need new roads

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mnangagwa rallies choke MDC-T primaries

4 hrs ago | 2657 Views

'State-led industrialisation key for Africa'

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zvorwadza anti-Mphoko protest trial date set

4 hrs ago | 283 Views

'Mnangagwa can't proclaim election without voters' roll'

4 hrs ago | 545 Views

EXPOSED: Grace Mugabe fundind the NPF project

4 hrs ago | 1581 Views

Zanu-PF threatens members planning to stand as independent candidates

4 hrs ago | 453 Views

Robert Mugabe sued over $29,000 rent arrears

4 hrs ago | 868 Views

Caps United not throwing in the towel

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

Ndiraya demands 15 goals from Dzvukamanja

4 hrs ago | 214 Views

Chief Ndiweni's widow petitions Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 413 Views

Banks discontinue manual RTGS payments

4 hrs ago | 465 Views

Bank employees threaten strike

4 hrs ago | 539 Views

Dr David Parirenyatwa elected WHO assembly president

4 hrs ago | 238 Views

Rumour row sees woman stabbed

4 hrs ago | 417 Views

3 children die in hailstorm

4 hrs ago | 314 Views

Pupil head-butts mum, hangs self

4 hrs ago | 481 Views

3 SA-bound Zimbabwe buses hijacked

4 hrs ago | 2651 Views

Charges against Zimdef chief executive dropped

4 hrs ago | 207 Views

Violence mars MDC-T primaries

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

2 dead in 14-times stabbing frenzy

5 hrs ago | 322 Views

Mugabe to be grilled by Mliswa tomorrow

5 hrs ago | 228 Views

Grace Mugabe, Chamisa 'same WhatsApp group'

5 hrs ago | 1400 Views

Generational gaps and false dichotomies

5 hrs ago | 168 Views

Police raffle tickets to continue being offered

5 hrs ago | 176 Views

Charamba clarifies $100m UK loan, cash woes link

5 hrs ago | 313 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days