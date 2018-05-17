Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

5 Zanu-PF supporters arrested for intra-party violence

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF will soon dispatch a probe team to Gutu East following bloody clashes between ruling party supporters at Chin'ai Business Centre last Friday that left several people injured and hospitalised.

Five ruling party supporters have since been arrested in connection with the clashes that reportedly occurred after supporters of winning Zanu-PF Bikita East House of Assembly parliamentary candidate Berita Chikwama clashed with those who backed Mafios Mlambo in the just- ended primary elections. Chikwama's vehicle was reportedly damaged during the clashes.

Officer Commanding Operations Assistant Commissioner Crispen Makedenge yesterday said he was not aware of the clashes.

However, Zanu-PF Secretary for Security in the Politburo Lovemore Matuke confirmed receiving reports about the clashes, saying he was still to get finer details.

Matuke said he would recommend deployment of the ruling party security officers to assess the situation on the ground to enable the ruling party to establish the source of intra-party acrimony in Gutu East.

"I have received reports about the clashes in bits and pieces and I am still to get the full facts about what actually transpired. There are reports of clashes between Zanu-PF supporters in Gutu East, but I am still to get more information about the incident, so at the moment I cannot say much," said Matuke.

Source - the herald

