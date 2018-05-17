Mujuru family divided over property

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former VP Joice Mujuru is at loggerheads with her stepchildren over a Borrowdale house, while the offspring of the late retired general Solomon want to have a share of.This emerged at a family meeting held on Friday at the Master of High Court.Dr Mujuru allegedly doctored deeds and nominally changed ownership of her late husband General Solomon Mujuru's assets to prevent other bona fide beneficiaries - including an estimated 90 children - from accessing his vast estate, a family member has charged.It is alleged that the sacked Vice-President started tampering with the estate soon after Gen Mujuru's death when she realised that his will left an estimated 70 percent of the estate to his children.Gen Mujuru, who died in an accidental inferno at his house in August 2011, left behind many children - and a huge estate that has torched a fierce legal battle with potential heirs taking Dr Mujuru to court.Gen Mujuru's interests covered River Ranch Diamond Mine, Zimbabwe Mining and Smelting Company, Marange Diamonds, Trojan Mine, Kulmic Investments and Ruzira Properties.He also held stakes in hotels and lodges in Zimbabwe, South Africa and Mozambique.In addition, he is said to have owned farms, including Ruzambo in Beatrice where he left over 1 000 head of cattle and wildlife worth millions of United States dollars.The investigations show that at the time of his death, Gen Mujuru had 100 hectares of prime land at 72 Lunar Road, Borrowdale, Harare. Independent valuators told this paper that this holding alone was worth up to US$60 million.There are also houses and blocks of residential apartments in Harare, houses and business complexes in Bindura and Shamva, properties in Marondera, as well as a shopping complex in Warren Park D in the capital.Family members also speak of unquantified investments in money markets. Barely a week after the general's death, Dr Mujuru, it is alleged, sold over 600 prime Brahman beasts worth about US$800 000 that formed part of Gen Mujuru's cattle stock.A lot of these cattle were bought by the wife of a local telecommunications guru.One of Gen Mujuru's children accused Dr Mujuru of going on a systematic spree to change property ownership before execution of the estate.