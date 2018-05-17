Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mujuru family divided over property

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Former VP Joice Mujuru is at loggerheads with her stepchildren over a Borrowdale house, while the offspring of the late retired general Solomon want to have a share of.

This emerged at a  family meeting held on Friday at the Master of High Court.

Dr Mujuru allegedly doctored deeds and nominally changed ownership of her late husband General Solomon Mujuru's assets to prevent other bona fide beneficiaries - including an estimated 90 children - from accessing his vast estate, a family member has charged.

It is alleged that the sacked Vice-President started tampering with the estate soon after Gen Mujuru's death when she realised that his will left an estimated 70 percent of the estate to his children.

Gen Mujuru, who died in an accidental inferno at his house in August 2011, left behind many children - and a huge estate that has torched a fierce legal battle with potential heirs taking Dr Mujuru to court.

Gen Mujuru's interests covered River Ranch Diamond Mine, Zimbabwe Mining and Smelting Company, Marange Diamonds, Trojan Mine, Kulmic Investments and Ruzira Properties.

He also held stakes in hotels and lodges in Zimbabwe, South Africa and Mozambique.

In addition, he is said to have owned farms, including Ruzambo in Beatrice where he left over 1 000 head of cattle and wildlife worth millions of United States dollars.

The investigations show that at the time of his death, Gen Mujuru had 100 hectares of prime land at 72 Lunar Road, Borrowdale, Harare. Independent valuators told this paper that this holding alone was worth up to US$60 million.

There are also houses and blocks of residential apartments in Harare, houses and business complexes in Bindura and Shamva, properties in Marondera, as well as a shopping complex in Warren Park D in the capital.

Family members also speak of unquantified investments in money markets. Barely a week after the general's death, Dr Mujuru, it is alleged, sold over 600 prime Brahman beasts worth about US$800 000 that formed part of Gen Mujuru's cattle stock.

A lot of these cattle were bought by the wife of a local telecommunications guru.

One of Gen Mujuru's children accused Dr Mujuru of going on a systematic spree to change property ownership before execution of the estate.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Daily News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zapu Firebrand Moyo lights up Zapu Europe AGM

38 mins ago | 191 Views

Zanu-PF MP dies

1 hr ago | 1052 Views

Mnangagwa usurping NPA powers - analyst

1 hr ago | 620 Views

Zim must now show commitment to Commonwealth values of democracy

2 hrs ago | 514 Views

Chamisa resumes Matebeleland rallies

2 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Mnangagwa aims to move Zimbabwe from pariah to global partner

2 hrs ago | 573 Views

Mutsvangwa vs Rugeje: A picture really says a thousand words

3 hrs ago | 2399 Views

ZEC idiots mutilating isiNdebele

3 hrs ago | 1383 Views

Online gambling in South Africa in relation to the rest of the world

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

5 Zanu-PF supporters arrested for intra-party violence

3 hrs ago | 803 Views

Call to restore sanity at Guruve Council

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Charamba was Sodindo Banana's 'closet aide' - Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 2334 Views

Shamu fired for link with NPF?

4 hrs ago | 2210 Views

Interpol asked to seize Jonathan Moyo

4 hrs ago | 3661 Views

WATCH: Dembare fans singing a creative song

4 hrs ago | 458 Views

Physical inspection of voters roll important

4 hrs ago | 318 Views

Used and discarded-Matabeleland people

4 hrs ago | 421 Views

Tutani refuse to apologise, CEO Makekera resigns

4 hrs ago | 784 Views

'Zanu-PF to hand over power if defeated'

4 hrs ago | 904 Views

Tshinga Dube engages the elderly

4 hrs ago | 435 Views

Truck crashes into office

4 hrs ago | 771 Views

Why Webster Shamu was fired

4 hrs ago | 2825 Views

Physical inspection of voters roll important

4 hrs ago | 164 Views

We need new roads

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mnangagwa rallies choke MDC-T primaries

4 hrs ago | 2654 Views

'State-led industrialisation key for Africa'

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zvorwadza anti-Mphoko protest trial date set

4 hrs ago | 283 Views

'Mnangagwa can't proclaim election without voters' roll'

4 hrs ago | 545 Views

EXPOSED: Grace Mugabe fundind the NPF project

4 hrs ago | 1579 Views

Zanu-PF threatens members planning to stand as independent candidates

4 hrs ago | 453 Views

Robert Mugabe sued over $29,000 rent arrears

4 hrs ago | 868 Views

Caps United not throwing in the towel

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

Ndiraya demands 15 goals from Dzvukamanja

4 hrs ago | 214 Views

Chief Ndiweni's widow petitions Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 412 Views

Banks discontinue manual RTGS payments

4 hrs ago | 465 Views

Bank employees threaten strike

4 hrs ago | 538 Views

Dr David Parirenyatwa elected WHO assembly president

4 hrs ago | 238 Views

Rumour row sees woman stabbed

4 hrs ago | 417 Views

3 children die in hailstorm

4 hrs ago | 314 Views

Pupil head-butts mum, hangs self

4 hrs ago | 481 Views

3 SA-bound Zimbabwe buses hijacked

4 hrs ago | 2649 Views

Charges against Zimdef chief executive dropped

4 hrs ago | 207 Views

Violence mars MDC-T primaries

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

2 dead in 14-times stabbing frenzy

5 hrs ago | 322 Views

Mugabe to be grilled by Mliswa tomorrow

5 hrs ago | 228 Views

Grace Mugabe, Chamisa 'same WhatsApp group'

5 hrs ago | 1400 Views

Generational gaps and false dichotomies

5 hrs ago | 168 Views

Police raffle tickets to continue being offered

5 hrs ago | 176 Views

Charamba clarifies $100m UK loan, cash woes link

5 hrs ago | 313 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days