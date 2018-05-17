Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZEC idiots mutilating isiNdebele

by Staf reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZEC idiots mutilating isiNdebele.

What does Sokuyikhathi sokuhlola mean you ZEC idiots?



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zapu Firebrand Moyo lights up Zapu Europe AGM

39 mins ago | 193 Views

Zanu-PF MP dies

1 hr ago | 1055 Views

Mnangagwa usurping NPA powers - analyst

1 hr ago | 623 Views

Zim must now show commitment to Commonwealth values of democracy

2 hrs ago | 516 Views

Chamisa resumes Matebeleland rallies

2 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Mnangagwa aims to move Zimbabwe from pariah to global partner

2 hrs ago | 575 Views

Mutsvangwa vs Rugeje: A picture really says a thousand words

3 hrs ago | 2400 Views

Mujuru family divided over property

3 hrs ago | 1593 Views

Online gambling in South Africa in relation to the rest of the world

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

5 Zanu-PF supporters arrested for intra-party violence

3 hrs ago | 803 Views

Call to restore sanity at Guruve Council

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Charamba was Sodindo Banana's 'closet aide' - Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 2335 Views

Shamu fired for link with NPF?

4 hrs ago | 2211 Views

Interpol asked to seize Jonathan Moyo

4 hrs ago | 3663 Views

WATCH: Dembare fans singing a creative song

4 hrs ago | 458 Views

Physical inspection of voters roll important

4 hrs ago | 318 Views

Used and discarded-Matabeleland people

4 hrs ago | 421 Views

Tutani refuse to apologise, CEO Makekera resigns

4 hrs ago | 785 Views

'Zanu-PF to hand over power if defeated'

4 hrs ago | 905 Views

Tshinga Dube engages the elderly

4 hrs ago | 435 Views

Truck crashes into office

4 hrs ago | 772 Views

Why Webster Shamu was fired

4 hrs ago | 2830 Views

Physical inspection of voters roll important

4 hrs ago | 164 Views

We need new roads

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mnangagwa rallies choke MDC-T primaries

4 hrs ago | 2660 Views

'State-led industrialisation key for Africa'

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zvorwadza anti-Mphoko protest trial date set

4 hrs ago | 283 Views

'Mnangagwa can't proclaim election without voters' roll'

4 hrs ago | 545 Views

EXPOSED: Grace Mugabe fundind the NPF project

4 hrs ago | 1582 Views

Zanu-PF threatens members planning to stand as independent candidates

4 hrs ago | 454 Views

Robert Mugabe sued over $29,000 rent arrears

4 hrs ago | 870 Views

Caps United not throwing in the towel

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

Ndiraya demands 15 goals from Dzvukamanja

4 hrs ago | 214 Views

Chief Ndiweni's widow petitions Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 413 Views

Banks discontinue manual RTGS payments

4 hrs ago | 466 Views

Bank employees threaten strike

4 hrs ago | 539 Views

Dr David Parirenyatwa elected WHO assembly president

4 hrs ago | 238 Views

Rumour row sees woman stabbed

4 hrs ago | 417 Views

3 children die in hailstorm

4 hrs ago | 314 Views

Pupil head-butts mum, hangs self

4 hrs ago | 481 Views

3 SA-bound Zimbabwe buses hijacked

4 hrs ago | 2652 Views

Charges against Zimdef chief executive dropped

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Violence mars MDC-T primaries

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

2 dead in 14-times stabbing frenzy

5 hrs ago | 322 Views

Mugabe to be grilled by Mliswa tomorrow

5 hrs ago | 228 Views

Grace Mugabe, Chamisa 'same WhatsApp group'

5 hrs ago | 1401 Views

Generational gaps and false dichotomies

5 hrs ago | 168 Views

Police raffle tickets to continue being offered

5 hrs ago | 176 Views

Charamba clarifies $100m UK loan, cash woes link

5 hrs ago | 313 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days