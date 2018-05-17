Latest News Editor's Choice


Zim must now show commitment to Commonwealth values of democracy

by Staff rpeorter
1 hr ago
Zimbabwe has applied to re-join the Commonwealth after the country withdrew its membership 15 years ago under former President Robert Mugabe.

Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland, said Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa submitted an application on May 15 for the country to return to the 53-member group of mostly British former colonies.

"Zimbabwe's eventual return to the Commonwealth, following a successful membership application, would be a momentous occasion, given our shared rich history," Scotland said in a statement.

U.K. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said it is fantastic news that Zimbabwe wishes to rejoin the Commonwealth, however, it must now show commitment to Commonwealth values of democracy and human rights.

Said Johnson, "Fantastic news that Zimbabwe wishes to rejoin the Commonwealth. Wonderful that this follows productive talks at April's Commonwealth Summit in London. Zimbabwe must now show commitment to Commonwealth values of democracy and human rights."



