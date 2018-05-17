Mnangagwa usurping NPA powers - analyst

News / National

by Staff reporter

The constitutionality of the decision to create a prosecution unit in the OPC is extremely doubtful. The Prosecutor Gen as head of the NPA is responsible for prosecution - ss258 & 259 of the Con. He must be independent per s260. What's the legal basis of presidential involvement? pic.twitter.com/XhFblFMHKs — Fadzayi Mahere (@advocatemahere) May 21, 2018

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has established a special anti-corruption unit which shall be housed in the Office of the President and Cabinet.In a statement, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda said the overall objectives of the unit shall be to improve efficiency in the fight against all forms of corruption and to strengthen and improve the effectiveness of national mechanisms for prevention and fight against corruption in accordance with national anti-corruption strategy.Analysts are now querying the constitutionality of the decision by Mnangagwa.Fadzayi Mahere, an advocate of the High Court and Supreme Court of Zimbabwe who is running as an independent candidate for Mt Pleasant said, "The constitutionality of the decision to create a prosecution unit in the OPC is extremely doubtful. The Prosecutor Gen as head of the NPA is responsible for prosecution - ss258 & 259 of the Con. He must be independent per s260. What's the legal basis of presidential involvement?"