Zanu-PF MP dies

by Byo24News Reporter
Former Zanu-PF youth leader, Mike Gava has died.

The 38 year old politician passed at Westend Hospital in Harare this Tuesday morning.

Zanu PF Mashonaland West provincial chair, Ziyambi Ziyambi announced the former Mhondoro-Ngezi legislator's death.

"It is with sadness that I announce the passing on of one of our own. Hon Mike Gava this morning at Westend Hospital.

"Our thoughts are with his family and we will forever cherish his contribution to our party and Parliament as MP for Mhondoro Ngezi.

"He was a promising young man, very courageous and a true son of the soul. May his dear soil Rest In Peace," said Ziyambi.

Gava was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit on Tuesday last week suffering from an undisclosed ailment.

Source - Byo24News
Comments

