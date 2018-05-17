Mliswa met Kasukuwere in exile

News / National

by A Mhlongo

The outspoken Norton member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has revealed his meeting with self exiled Saviour Kasukuwere and Tongai.According to his tweets, Mliswa said."I enjoyed dinner with my uncles last night, vanaMoyo, Saviour & Tongai where I encouraged them to come home. Zim has rule of law and if they are clean the courts will acquit them accordingly. I've been arrested over 70 times but when you're innocent you're innocent"."They are young & must be part of the new dispensation which they are looking forward to contributing to. I'm glad that they've finally realized the ills of associating with the likes of Prof. J. Moyo & have learnt their lesson. I look forward to their upcoming return""Sometimes exile is self inflicted and coming out in the open is the best way of absolving oneself of any allegations or suspicions"."Although we've experienced severe altercations due to political, policy & personal differences the admiral thing about Tyson is that we've always been able to remain civil"."Everyone must remember that there's life after politics & associations continues. My advice to Tyson upon his return would be to steer clear of politics, work hard & look after his lovely family"