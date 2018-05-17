WATCH: Kasukuwere returns

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Self-exiled former Zanu-PF Political Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere is back in the country.According to sources Kasukuwere, who came aboard the South African Airways, landed at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport midday, was immediately taken aside by the Law and Order officials for questioning.In an interview, Mr Kasukuwere said he was staying out of politics. He denied reports suggesting he was coming to lead the National Patriotic Front (NPF).