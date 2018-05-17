Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Kasukuwere returns

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Self-exiled former Zanu-PF Political Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere is back in the country.

According to sources Kasukuwere, who came aboard the South African Airways, landed at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport midday, was immediately taken aside by the Law and Order officials for questioning.

In an interview, Mr Kasukuwere said he was staying out of politics. He denied reports suggesting he was coming to lead the National Patriotic Front (NPF).






Source - Online

