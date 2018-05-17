Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

American TV partners Zimbabwe artistes

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
American television presenter Jerry "Kojo" Robinson is in the country hunting for content to use on his show Music4U, a move which is set to expose local artistes to international audience.

Kojo targets music sung in English as CW TV, where Music4U or simply M4UTV is shown, is an American English language broadcast television network.

"So far I have managed to interview amazing artistes such as Ammara Brown, Tamy and Mono Mukundu among others. I want as many artistes as possible provided they sing in English," said Kojo.

"I am looking forward to play their music and videos back in America on CW television station. Some of the videos will be played on DStv music channels."

Kojo's television show started in 2013 on CW TV and he is in Harare for the first time.

"I have never been in Zimbabwe before but I knew few artistes such as Winky D and Tocky Vibes among others. Winky D and Tocky Vibes are amazing," he said.

Prior to Zimbabwe, Kojo visited countries including Uganda, Kenya, South Africa, Namibia, Botswana and Zambia among others looking for content.

Kojo told the Daily News that his visit to the southern African country was inspired by the late reggae music icon Bob Marley who visited Harare in 1980.

"I am a great fan of Bob Marley. He travelled a lot during his life time. He rarely composed songs to do with specific countries as what he did on Zimbabwe.

"His song Zimbabwe influenced my visit and indeed I fell in love with the country. It's a great and amazing country," he said.

Meanwhile, according to online reports, CW Network is a joint venture between CBS Corporation — former owners of United Paramount Network (UPN) - and Warner Brothers Entertainment a division of Time Warner, a former majority owner of The WB.

Source - dailynews
