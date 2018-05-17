Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF aspiring MP appoint rivals as campaign managers

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Aspiring Zanu-PF legislator for Dzivaresekwa constituency, George Chimhini, has roped in his losing rivals to become his campaign managers, in a rare display of unity.

Chimhini won the primary election in Dzivaresekwa, beating his challengers Andrew Marauka, Rhoda Reza, Francis Chanduru and Charles Chaviwu.

All the losing candidates have pledged to support his bid for a parliamentary seat.

Speaking during a celebration rally held in the constituency, Chimhini said while others were squabbling, in Dzivaresekwa they have already hit the ground running and are drumming up support for the ruling party ahead of elections scheduled for July.

"I have decided not to appoint one but four campaign managers, all those whom I was contesting are my campaign managers. I want to stand as a Member of Parliament here so that I bring development projects in the area," said Chimhini who contested and lost the by-election in the constituency in 2015 to Zanu-PF politburo member Omega Hungwe albeit in controversial circumstances.

Hungwe, who is Zanu-PF deputy political commissar, did not stand in the recently held primary elections.

"Most people here don't have jobs and I decided to bring projects so that people find something to do. I would like to thank all my opponents because there is no winner (at the end of the day). All the people I contested with are going to be my campaign managers. Most of them are war veterans and we will continue with the work they have been doing. We did our work together and when the results were announced we all accepted the results," he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews
More on: #Zanu-PF, #Campaign

Comments

Kelvin west acre+ stand serviced prized to go

Nissan caravan (automatic) for sale

Wanted: 1 acre stand in the low density suburbs of bulawayo preferable in burnside

300 square ms stand prized to go at lovondale

New diamond dc-32wh rebar cutter

2006 honda jazz 1.3l for sale (ex-uk / just arrived )

Emganwini extension stands available - 200m2 , 300m2 , 400m2

12 acre plot for sale prized to go,


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Police keen to interview Kasukuwere

3 mins ago | 34 Views

Bulawayo-Nkayi road's ingwigwizi Bridge construction kicks off

16 mins ago | 42 Views

Kasukuwere arrested?

19 mins ago | 454 Views

ZEC website susceptible to hacking

25 mins ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa shows determination to fight corruption

59 mins ago | 486 Views

BREAKING: Chamisa wins court case against Khupe

1 hr ago | 3953 Views

ZANU PF pointed as the leading perpatrator of violence

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Chamisa postpones Harare, Chitungwiza primaries

1 hr ago | 359 Views

Chamisa, Majome trying to kiss and make up

1 hr ago | 928 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T in same violence WhatsApp group

1 hr ago | 203 Views

American TV partners Zimbabwe artistes

1 hr ago | 114 Views

'Chamisa doesn't want elections'

2 hrs ago | 2973 Views

WATCH: Kasukuwere returns

3 hrs ago | 4767 Views

Mliswa met Kasukuwere in exile

3 hrs ago | 5268 Views

Mugabe to spill the $15bn beans in Parly tomorrow?

4 hrs ago | 2042 Views

Zapu Firebrand Moyo lights up Zapu Europe AGM

4 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Zanu-PF MP dies

5 hrs ago | 3903 Views

Mnangagwa usurping NPA powers - analyst

5 hrs ago | 1482 Views

Zim must now show commitment to Commonwealth values of democracy

5 hrs ago | 1285 Views

Chamisa resumes Matebeleland rallies

6 hrs ago | 2957 Views

Mnangagwa aims to move Zimbabwe from pariah to global partner

6 hrs ago | 933 Views

Mutsvangwa vs Rugeje: A picture really says a thousand words

6 hrs ago | 4647 Views

ZEC idiots mutilating isiNdebele

6 hrs ago | 2203 Views

Mujuru family divided over property

7 hrs ago | 2503 Views

Online gambling in South Africa in relation to the rest of the world

7 hrs ago | 391 Views

5 Zanu-PF supporters arrested for intra-party violence

7 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Call to restore sanity at Guruve Council

7 hrs ago | 361 Views

Charamba was Sodindo Banana's 'closet aide' - Jonathan Moyo

7 hrs ago | 3763 Views

Shamu fired for link with NPF?

7 hrs ago | 3405 Views

Interpol asked to seize Jonathan Moyo

7 hrs ago | 5921 Views

WATCH: Dembare fans singing a creative song

7 hrs ago | 831 Views

Physical inspection of voters roll important

7 hrs ago | 430 Views

Used and discarded-Matabeleland people

8 hrs ago | 645 Views

Tutani refuse to apologise, CEO Makekera resigns

8 hrs ago | 1158 Views

'Zanu-PF to hand over power if defeated'

8 hrs ago | 1242 Views

Tshinga Dube engages the elderly

8 hrs ago | 636 Views

Truck crashes into office

8 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Why Webster Shamu was fired

8 hrs ago | 3903 Views

Physical inspection of voters roll important

8 hrs ago | 200 Views

We need new roads

8 hrs ago | 326 Views

Mnangagwa rallies choke MDC-T primaries

8 hrs ago | 4211 Views

'State-led industrialisation key for Africa'

8 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zvorwadza anti-Mphoko protest trial date set

8 hrs ago | 365 Views

'Mnangagwa can't proclaim election without voters' roll'

8 hrs ago | 757 Views

EXPOSED: Grace Mugabe funding the NPF project

8 hrs ago | 3025 Views

Zanu-PF threatens members planning to stand as independent candidates

8 hrs ago | 642 Views

Robert Mugabe sued over $29,000 rent arrears

8 hrs ago | 1252 Views

Caps United not throwing in the towel

8 hrs ago | 153 Views

Ndiraya demands 15 goals from Dzvukamanja

8 hrs ago | 327 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days